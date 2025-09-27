Blazers Notes: Guard Suffers Major Injury, Jrue Holiday Linked to Trade Idea, Bleak Season Outlook

Nelson Espinal

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) controls the ball in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a brutal turn of events, guard Scoot Henderson suffered a hamstring tear, which will keep him out for weeks. He was working out during the offseason when he got hurt, and now Henderson will miss training camp and preseason, as well as potentially the start of the regular season

In other news, an NBA analyst predicts the Blazers will fall short of their expected win total and miss the playoffs.

Finally, guard Jrue Holiday was linked to a trade that would land the Blazers additional assets while shipping off a high-priced veteran.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers All-Star Linked to Rockets in Blockbuster Trade Idea

Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear, Will Miss Significant Time

Blazers Get Bleak Outlook for 2025-26 Season By NBA Insider

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News