Blazers Notes: Guard Suffers Major Injury, Jrue Holiday Linked to Trade Idea, Bleak Season Outlook
In a brutal turn of events, guard Scoot Henderson suffered a hamstring tear, which will keep him out for weeks. He was working out during the offseason when he got hurt, and now Henderson will miss training camp and preseason, as well as potentially the start of the regular season
In other news, an NBA analyst predicts the Blazers will fall short of their expected win total and miss the playoffs.
Finally, guard Jrue Holiday was linked to a trade that would land the Blazers additional assets while shipping off a high-priced veteran.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers All-Star Linked to Rockets in Blockbuster Trade Idea
Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear, Will Miss Significant Time
Blazers Get Bleak Outlook for 2025-26 Season By NBA Insider
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.