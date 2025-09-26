Blazers’ Scott Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear, Will Miss Significant Time
Injured Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will be sadly joined on the sidelines by another ailing point guard, at least to start the 2025-26 season.
More news: Blazers Called Out By NBA Insider Over Disappointing Offseason
Per longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes, former No. 3 lottery pick Scoot Henderson has torn his left hamstring during a recent workout. The Trail Blazers anticipate that he will be on the shelf for the next four-to-eight weeks, meaning he could miss as much as a month of regular season action.
While questions had abounded about whether six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday would earn the starting point guard nod over Henderson (or perhaps the starting shooting guard nod over Shaedon Sharpe), now it appears this injury has resolved that issue.
It's a disappointing development for Henderson, whom Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin had hoped would be the club's new superstar when the 6-foot-2 guard was selected near the top of the lottery in the 2023 NBA Draft.
More news: Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reveals Unfortunate Reason All-Star Teammate Left Portland
In 66 healthy games for the 36-46 Trail Blazers last year (10 starts), Henderson averaged 12.7 points on .419/.354/.767 shooting splits, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals a night.
This story will be updated...
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.