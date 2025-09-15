Blazers Notes: Mark Cuban Almost Bought Blazers, Relocation Decision Confirmed, Damian Lillard Update
The Portland Trail Blazers were almost purchased by former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban. The outspoken executive spoke on how he almost spent the roughly $3.5 billion he made after selling 73 percent of his controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks.
In other news, the Blazers have made a decision on franchise relocation under their new ownership. Tom Rundon, who also owns the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to purchase the Blazers with his ownership group recently.
Finally, there is an update on Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. After spending the last two seasons as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dame Dolla reunited with the team this past offseason amid his recovery from an Achilles tear.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Mark Cuban Almost Bought Blazers: Report
Blazers Have Made Decision on Relocation Under New Ownership
Blazers' Damian Lillard Posts Exciting Update on Achilles Rehab
Blazers Have Surprise Hole on Roster Heading Into Season, Says Insider
Blazers' Starting Lineup Earns Impressive Marks Heading Into New Season
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
