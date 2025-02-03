Blazers Notes: Robert Williams Being 'Aggressively' Pursued, Trade Proposals, More
The Portland Trail Blazers are rebuilding. Although their current three-game win streak isn't quite spelling that out, they are very much a team that is selling at the moment.
This comes with constant trade rumors swirling about their pieces who are not locked into their future plans. Robert Williams III is reportedly being 'aggressively' pursued by a Western Conference contender.
As Portland works on their future plans, a trade proposal sees them landing a former lottery pick and a big-money center. They fit the bill of being talented and youthful as those are two non-negotiables for a rebuilding squad.
With all the trade talk going on around the league, it is hard to ignore the obvious: Luka Dončić was traded for Anthony Davis among other assets in a blockbuster deal shaking up the Western Conference.
The Trail Blazers seem to have found out about this deal in the midst of their 127-108 win over the Phoenix Suns. The article below details the confusion, excitement, and shock on the faces of Portland's squad.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
