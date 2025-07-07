Blazers Rumors: NBA Insider Makes Major Jrue Holiday Trade Prediction
The Portland Trail Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday towards the end of June, and many believe that the veteran guard's time in Portland will be brief.
The youthful nature of the Trail Blazers roster, paired with the $104.4 million Holiday is due to make over the next three years (including a $37.2 million player option for the 2027-28 season), don't make for the most obvious fit, but NBA insider Brad Botkin of CBS Sports seems to think differently, citing Portland's competitive edge.
"They believe they have the goods to compete for at least a play-in spot, even in the murderous Western Conference, and Holiday will obviously aid that effort considerably," said Botkin. "I think the Blazers enter the season with that goal, and if it's not going so well, then they look to move Holiday at the deadline when a contender looking to get over the top might be willing to pay a premium price."
The Holiday assertion makes sense as there are also a few current pillars of the young Trail Blazers that could greatly benefit from having the veteran as a teammate.
Toumani Camara, a 2024-25 All-Defensive Second Team selection, just finished off a 11.3 points, 1.5 steals, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game campaign. While also playing 32.7 minutes per game and starting 78 contests last year, the future is extremely bright for Camara.
Holiday has averaged at least 1.1 steals per game in all 16 seasons of his NBA career aside from the 2023-24 campaign where he averaged just 0.9 per contest. Perhaps sharing a locker room can lead to improved production as Camara looks to be one of the building blocks of Portland's future.
The Brussels, Belgium native will look to continue making a name for himself in the NBA at just 25 years old, and with an All-Star defensive specialist like Holiday, the Trail Blazers will hope to make opposing offenses as frustrated as possible.
