Blazers' Yang Hansen Earns Major Praise from Anonymous NBA Exec
The Portland Trail Blazers surprised everyone in the NBA by taking Yang Hansen with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was initially expected to be taken in the second round, but Portland liked his potential.
Portland liked what they saw enough to take him, but they aren't the only team to like what they have seen from Yang up to this point. He impressed other executives with his performance during Summer League.
The Trail Blazers' rookie center was given some serious praise by anonymous executives from other teams.
Following Summer League, executives were polled about which rookie besides Cooper Flagg will turn out to be the best draft pick. Yang actually received some votes on that front.
After playing well in Summer League, other teams were impressed with the raw talent that he had. He was able to show what kind of passing skills that he has from the top of the key.
Hansen was also expected to demonstrate the kind of shot-blocking that makes Portland confident he can be a center who is part of the rotation for years to come. He just needs some playing time to develop.
There are more than a few other teams ahead of the Trail Blazers that are probably wishing that they had drafted him instead of the players that they selected.
Hansen is a good player to take just outside the lottery because he has traits that could turn him into a star if he is properly developed. He just needs some NBA coaching.
Portland will allow Hansen to play through his mistakes, even though he is going to be counted on as a big part of the rotation. Joe Cronin is hoping to be proven right with his decision to draft him.
The Trail Blazers would love it if everyone were jealous of the decision to draft Hansen. He certainly understands the opportunity that lies in front of him. He played in one of the best leagues in the world in the CBA.
If Hansen is able to play better than the backup centers played last season, it will be a win for him and the rest of Portland.
