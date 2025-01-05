Chauncey Billups Reveals Biggest Reason Why Blazers Upset Damian Lillard, Bucks
The Portland Trail Blazers are still fighting to win games this season. They have not had the season that the young team was hoping for, as they sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings. Despite their poor start to this season, they are trying to make a push to make the play-in.
In order to do that, they have to start stacking up wins against good and bad teams alike. They got a very big win over Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, winning the game 105-102. Anfernee Simons led the team in scoring with 28 points.
Head coach Chauncey Billups was very pleased with his team's performance against the Bucks. He knows that if the team is going to make that push to make the playoffs, they have to keep stringing performances like this together. Billups told the media why he thinks the team was able to win that game.
“I thought our rebounding was elite and high-level today,” Billups said. “We did a really, really good job on the glass, which gives you an opportunity to get out there and try to get shots up.”
Portland also had all five starters in double-figures, which certainly helps. Having a balanced effort from the team was good to see, especially with the decisions that the organization has to make with some guys prior to the trade deadline approaching next month.
That includes Jerami Grant, who actually missed the game due to a face injury. He has been mentioned as someone who is on the trade block as February approaches. If the Blazers keep winning games without him, that definitely makes him expendable.
The Blazers have improved to 1-1 in their five-game road trip. If they can somehow finish the road trip with a 4-1 record, that would get them a lot closer to tenth in the West. That is the final spot in the play-in and could force the Trail Blazers to reevaluate some decisions they have to make.
Portland was extremely happy to beat their former player. Lillard had just 16 points in this game because of solid defense throughout the contest. Even though Lillard had a shot to tie it at the end, they played good defense to force him to miss.
The Trail Blazers have a lot of confidence that they can stack up some wins and shock the rest of the league.
