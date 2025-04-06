Deandre Ayton Injury Status For Blazers vs Spurs
Portland Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton has been sidelined for two months. He remains on the NBA's injury report ahead of a San Antonio Spurs clash on Sunday.
The Trail Blazers can ill afford to be without Ayton in essentially a must-win game against another Western Conference club that could, technically, still make the playoffs.
With just four games remaining on their 2024-25 regular season calendar, the 34-44 Trail Blazers are on the cusp of missing out on the postseason for the fourth straight year under head coach Chauncey Billups.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Blazers' Postseason Path Diminishes After Costly Bulls Loss
Portland trails the 35-42 Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games, but more critically is 3.5 games behind the 38-41 Dallas Mavericks, the Western Conference's No. 9 seed, and the 37-40 Sacramento Kings, the No. 10 seed.
But there is no catching Dallas for Portland, The Trail Blazers could win out, and the Mavericks could lose out, thus knotting the two teams' season record at 38-44. Even still, Dallas would win its tiebreaker, as it has already clinched its season series against Portland, 3-1.
Sacramento, however, could still technically be surpassed by record, having played two fewer games than the Mavericks. Portland and Sacramento are 2-2 in their season series, but the Kings boast a 25-24 inter-conference record to the Trail Blazers' 17-31.
More Portland Trail Blazers: Hilariously Cringe Blazers vs Bulls Sequence Goes Viral
Essentially, then, the Trail Blazers would need to lap both the Kings and the Suns by record to sneak into the play-in tournament — as of this writing.
That all starts on Sunday, with this key game against a 32-45 Spurs squad that is technically still alive in the postseason hunt, but clearly has an eye on the 2025 NBA Draft lottery given that both its All-Stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, are done for the year.
Really, it feels like the Mavericks, Kings and Suns are the chief combatants in the fight for the final two play-in tournament seeds in the conference. Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee unpacks all the tiebreak situations for those clubs in a new piece:
Portland will be playing without Ayton, who's been out since February 10 with a left calf strain.
Point guard Scoot Henderson remains on the shelf with a concussion, while All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams III (left knee management) and two-way signing Bryce McGowens (right rib fracture) are done for the regular season.
In the 40 games he has been available, the 7-foot Arizona product is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 dimes and 1.0 blocks a night.
Former Blazers Hall of Famer Calls Out Organization
Blazers Legend Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame
New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.