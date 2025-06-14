Former NBA All-Star Links Blazers' Anfernee Simons to East Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of players that other teams like. Other teams were hoping that the Trail Blazers were going to be sellers at the trade deadline this year, but they weren't.
This summer, things could be different. Anfernee Simons was a player that everyone wanted at the trade deadline. Multiple teams were hoping to land him at the deadline.
Now that it's the summer, other teams are circling back and seeing if he's going to be available after the Trail Blazers failed to make the playoffs. One Eastern Conference team would love to have him.
Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was tossed around as someone that the New York Knicks should sign by former NBA guard Jeff Teague when he was on with Rich Eisen.
The Knicks just made the Eastern Conference Finals, ultimately falling to the Indiana Pacers in six games. Now, they have to figure out a way to get over the hump.
Simons would be a player who could help take a load off of Jalen Brunson on the offensive end of the court. He might have to move to the bench, though.
Portland likes Simons, so they would need a pretty good return in order to think about moving him. He's a young guard who has a lot of potential to be an elite scorer.
The Blazers have too many guards, so it would be smart for them to trade one or two of them to help fill in some holes elsewhere on the roster.
Portland is going to be a team this offseason that makes some moves as they chase a spot in the playoffs, now that both Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups have contract extensions.
The Trail Blazers need to focus on having a defined plan for the entire season. It seemed like they weren't committed to trying to win until after the trade deadline, when they really had no choice.
This season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
