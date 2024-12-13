Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Centers Could Miss Matchup vs Spurs
As the Portland Trail Blazers get set to square off against a rising Western Conference opponent on Friday, they'll likely be doing so without their full complement of centers.
All four of Portland's fives are on the NBA's most recent injury report, although none have officially been ruled out against the 12-12 San Antonio Spurs just yet.
Starter Deandre Ayton (illness) and rookie reserve big man Donovan Clingan (left knee sprain) are both listed as being questionable against the Spurs. Former All-Defensive Second Teamer Robert Williams III has been upgraded to questionable, as he's been in the league's concussion protocol for a hot minute. Fourth-stringer Duop Reath, however, is doubtful due to a low back strain. Two-way players Bryce McGowens and Justin Minaya are both away from the team as they develop in the G League, with Portland's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Rip City Remix.
The only official Trail Blazers absence, however, is former two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle, shelved with a right ankle sprain. Thybulle, who in theory should be a prime trade chip for Portland, has missed the entire 2024-25 NBA season season so far.
On the San Antonio side, in addition to head coach Gregg Popovich (who's recovering from a stroke), a litany of Spurs will be unavailable on Friday. Rookie lottery pick Stephon Castle (left shoulder contusion), swingman Keldon Johnson (left calf strain), always-hurt center Zach Collins (bilateral low back contusion), and point guard Tre Jones (left shoulder sprain) are all out. All three of the Spurs' two-way players — combo guard David Duke Jr. plus rookie small forwards Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix — are putting in reps with the team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.
At 8-16, Portland is well on its way to its fourth draft lottery in as many years under head coach Chauncey Billups. While shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, the team's leading scorer at a fairly low 17.4 points per on .432/.283/.800 shooting splits, and forwards Toumani Camara, Clingan and Dalano Banton have all impressed for the Trail Blazers, potential trade chip veterans Ayton, power forward Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons have all disappointed for Portland. Grant and Simons remain on fairly reasonable contracts and could still conceivably be moved, but Ayton's $34 million deal relative to his performance will be tough sledding to offload — at least this year. Next season, the 7-foot Arizona product will be on an expiring $35.6 million contract, which theoretically at least should be easier to trade for teams seeking cap room in the summer of 2026.
