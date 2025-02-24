Is Lauri Markkanen Playing vs Blazers? Jazz Reveal Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City on Monday night to take on the Utah Jazz.
The two division rivals will match up for their third match of the season. So far, the season series is tied at 1-1, and Monday's matchup is the rubber match.
The Blazers will look for their 25th win of the season and their ninth win on the road.
The Blazers will be without a few of their key players, but so will the Jazz. The Jazz have not had the best of seasons, and it will not be pretty for them tonight as they will be without their star forward, Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen has been ruled out with a back injury.
Markkanen has played in five straight games, including two sets of back-to-backs, but he'll be back in street clothes Monday.
The Jazz will not only be without Markkanen but also Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Collin Sexton (ankle), and Walker Kessler (illness).
Utah will have to give extra minutes to a group of youngsters, including Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin, and Kyle Filipowski, against Portland.
Markkanen was initially ruled as questionable for tonight's matchup, but he was downgraded hours before tip-off.
The Jazz will face the Blazers without their best player and top scorer. In the season, Markkanen is averaging 19.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three in 43 games and 32.1 minutes of action.
Markkanen was excellent in his last outing on Saturday in the team's win over the Houston Rockets. In that contest, he tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes.
The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the league, as they sit with a poor 14-42 record. For all their struggles this season, the Blazers are above them in the Western Conference standings by 9.5 games.
The Blazers are the No. 13 seed in the West, while the Jazz are the No. 14 seed.
Portland is a heavy road favorite with a -7.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers have gone 14-28 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 14-9 when winning the turnover battle.
The Jazz are 6-33 in conference play. Utah is sixth in the league with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, led by Walker Kessler, averaging 4.6 offensive boards.
Over the last 10 games, the Blazers are 6-4, averaging 116.6 points.
More Blazers: Blazers Star Scoot Henderson is Developing Similar to Trae Young
Lauri Markkanen Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Jazz
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Portland Trail Blazers On SI.