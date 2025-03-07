Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing vs Blazers? Thunder Reveal Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight as they look to get back on track. Portland enters this game having lost the last time out and now they will try to get back to their recent winning ways.
Entering this game, Oklahoma City is dealing with some injuries to key players. Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has landed on the injury report and will end up missing this game due to rest.
The Thunder are giving Gilgeous-Alexander a rest against Portland and the Trail Blazers will need to take advantage. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently the frontrunner to win the NBA MVP award this season so without him, the Thunder are a different team.
On the year, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game. His impact on the court can't be overstated and it's helped the Thunder completely run away with the Western Conference this season.
Additionally, All-Star forward Jalen Williams will miss this game against the Trail Blazers. Like Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams will be missing tonight due to a right wrist injury.
Portland will need to make sure that they don't take this undermanned Thunder team for granted. As the Trail Blazers get ready for the stretch run of the NBA season, they know every game is important.
This team finds itself still in the playoff hunt so every game is magnified from here on out. If the Trail Blazers can put together another solid few weeks of basketball, they could make things very interesting for the rest of the teams vying for a playoff spot in the West standings.
Portland is dealing with their own injuries in this game but they have managed fairly well despite it all. This team is fighting and has shown great competitive spirit this season despite all the odds stacked against them.
The matchup with the Thunder will be a great test for the Trail Blazers even without Gilgeous-Alexander taking the court.
