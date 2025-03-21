Jamal Murray Injury Status For Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to march toward an unlikely playoff berth. They are just two games behind the Suns for that final play-in spot, tenth in the Western Conference.
Portland has won three straight games. They continue to play some really solid basketball despite still not having their full complement of players available.
The Blazers are in the middle of a seven-game homestand. So far, they have gone 3-1 during this homestand, but they have to play Denver, Boston, and Cleveland to finish things off.
Denver is fighting for some seeding in the West as well. They are trying to secure the second spot in the Western Conference standings.
Heading into this big matchup with the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is on the injury report. He hurt his ankle a few games ago and has been trying to get back into action.
Prior to the game against the Trail Blazers, Murray is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. The Nuggets will already be shorthanded, though.
Nikola Jokic will miss the game because of an ankle injury, which gives the Trail Blazers more of a chance to come out on top in this game. They need all of the help that they can get if they want to make the playoffs.
Portland surprised a lot of people when they didn't make a single move at the trade deadline. They were expected to be sellers, but they didn't sell. They didn't buy, either.
The Blazers have been getting some great play from guys who they didn't expect to put up massive numbers. Deni Avdija has been doing that recently.
If they can get a little healthier, they have a chance to make the playoffs. How they do in that play-in game remains to be seen.
Denver is going to try to not be the next team to lose to the Blazers. They want to have the best seed possible, too.
So far this season, Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
