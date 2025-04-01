Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Hawks
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to make a furious comeback in the standings. They have tried to make a late-season push for the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
That spot would put them in the play-in game and give them a shot to make the playoffs. When they decided not to make any moves at the trade deadline, that solidified that they believed this current group was good enough to get them there.
Unfortunately, the last week may have brought those hopes to an end. They have lost four straight games and are four games behind the Kings for that final spot.
Read more: Blazers Star Scoot Henderson Downgraded Ahead of Matchup with Hawks
With just eight games left, the Blazers have to go on a huge run. If they don't they will be stuck with one of the worst odds in the lottery to land the first overall pick.
Ahead of a critical game against the Hawks, Jerami Grant has found himself in on the injury report. He is listed as doubtful due to right knee inflammation.
Injuries have been a massive part of the Blazers' story this season. They just haven't been able to keep their best guys on the court together, which is part of the reason why they had a huge hole to dig themselves out of.
Grant was one of the players who was talked about as a possible trade candidate at the trade deadline. Instead, they decided to hold on to him.
Now, they might be regretting the decision to keep some of these guys. It seems very unlikely that they will end up making the playoffs unless they have a historic run.
More Trail Blazers news: New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers
Grant is having his worst season in quite a while, so perhaps they wanted to hold on to him because they didn't get the value that they thought he was worth.
Perhaps they try to shop him around this offseason and see what they can get back. It would be a bit surprising if he was back with the team next season.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report
Former Blazers Hall of Famer Calls Out Organization
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.