Jrue Holiday Breaks Silence on Trade to Blazers
Jrue Holiday is now in his second stint with the Portland Trail Blazers after the Boston Celtics traded him to Portland before the NBA Draft. Of course, Holiday never played for the Blazers in his first stint.
Holiday was re-routed to the Boston Celtics after he was included in the Damian Lillard trade that saw the Bucks acquire Lillard. Holiday went on to win the NBA title with the Celtics last year.
This time, Holiday was sent to Portland as part of a cost-cutting measure so Boston could get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
With Holiday back in Portland, the Trail Blazers are going to keep him this time. He will be a veteran presence on a young team that doesn't have a lot of experience with winning games.
For the first time since the trade, Holiday has acknowledged the trade.
Holiday didn't say anything while putting this post on Instagram, but he made sure to thank the Celtics for helping him win his second NBA championship.
Portland is not close to winning a title. At his age, he is just going to be a good defensive player who can help a young Blazers team learn the ropes of winning at the highest level.
Even though Holiday does not mention the Blazers in his post at all, it doesn't look like he's going to be rerouted. It would be a surprise if he didn't play for Portland next season.
Portland is looking to make the playoffs next season after falling just short of qualifying for the play-in game. They will have their work cut out for them in a very competitive Western Conference.
Holiday is coming off his worst year since his second season in the league, so the Blazers are hoping he can bounce back on the offensive end of the court. He's still a very good defensive player.
Defense seems to be what the Blazers' identity will be next year. Portland had the best defensive rating in the month of April, showing how much they improved on that end of the floor.
This season for the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
