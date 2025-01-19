Lonzo Ball Injury Status For Blazers vs Bulls
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to host the Chicago Bulls for their first and only trip to the Pacific Northwest.
The Blazers will look to snap their five-game losing streak and collect their 14th win of the 2024-25 season. Portland is home underdogs in this matchup, and while that is the case, the Bulls could be without their top guard, Lonzo Ball.
Ball is on the injury report and is listed as questionable due to right quadricep contusion injury management.
Sunday's contest against Portland is the first leg of a back-to-back for Chicago, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they were to keep him out. If the 27-year-old guard is ruled out against Portland, backup point guard Ayo Dosunmu will likely receive increased playing time.
Ball has played in 22 of the 42 games for the Bulls this season, and this is his first action back after missing the last two seasons due to severe knee injuries.
This season, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is averaging 6.5 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three in 20.2 minutes of action.
Ball has struggled to stay on the course for the last few years, and the Bulls have been extremely cautious about his playtime thus far.
It will take time for the point guard to return to his old self, and it may not be until the following season.
Ball was solid the last time he was on the court. Against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Ball recorded six points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the Bulls' 125-123 loss.
The Blazers will look for their ninth home win of the season. They have an 8-12 record at the Moda Center. Portland allows 117.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.
The Bulls are 10-9 on the road. Chicago is 9-16 against opponents with a winning record.
The Bulls and Blazers have not been good in their last 10 games. The Bulls have a 4-6 record and have lost four games in a row.
The Blazers have a 2-8 record in their last 10 games. They average 106.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.3 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.
