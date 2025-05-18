One Blazers Player is 'Virtual Lock' to Return Next Year
A Portland Trail Blazers standout is expected back for 2025-26.
Though the team didn't make the playoffs for a fourth straight season under newly extended head coach Chauncey Billups, major positive signs emerged that Portland was trending upwards in 2024-25.
The Trail Blazers finished with an encouraging 36-46 record — and that was with some tank-happy lineups during the last two weeks or so — and seemed to develop a real defense-first identity with their young core of second-year forward Toumani Camara and rookie center Donovan Clingan.
On offense, however, one young star emerged head and shoulders above the rest as the year wrapped up.
Forward Deni Avdija could have been the top under-the-radar trade acquisition of the 2024 offseason. The 6-foot-9 pro, still just 24, averaged an impressive 19.8 points on .492/.369/.774 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals after the calendar year flipped over to 2025. Wisely, Portland sat Avdija out for the season's final four games, in an effort to lose those games. The Trail Blazers went 2-2.
In a new assessment of Avdija, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian notes that he considers Avdija a "virtual lock" to return in 2025-26.
"Trading Avdija would require getting back an All-NBA level talent," Fentress asserts.
The fates of guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson seem a bit more tenuous, although since both are still on their rookie-scale salaries for now (Sharpe becomes extension-eligible this summer) it seems likely the team will hold onto them at least until they get too pricey.
Starting Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons, who's a player of the shoot-first, pass-later variety, may face a murkier future with the team.
Portland will be adding one hopefully core piece component next month, when it selects a young prospect with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Avdija has true All-Star upside. Whether or not he realizes that could determine just how far this Portland squad goes next year.
