Robert Williams III Injury Status for Blazers vs Nuggets
Recently, the Portland Trail Blazers were on a shocking streak, winning six games in a row resulting as well as 10 of their last 11 games. However, this came to an abrupt end.
On February 8, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 38 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Portland 114-98. Then on Monday, the Trail Blazers were absolutley destroyed 146-117 by the Denver Nuggets.
In addition to a nearly 30 point loss, Portland also lost two of its best players to injury: guard Scoot Henderson and center Deandre Ayton. Henderson suffered a right ankle sprain while Ayton had a left calf strain.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers News: Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton Injured in Lopsided Loss to Nuggets
While both losses are huge, Ayton's injury is more dire since he is the starting big man, having averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 toal rebounds, 1.6 assists, one blocks, and 08 steals per game across 40 games this season.
Needless to say, things are going to come down to back up center Robert Williams III. Unfortunately, he also appeared on the injury report.
According to Portland Trail Blazers PR, Williams is currently questionable to play in the rematch against Denver with right knee soreness. As of yet, his playing status has not been confirmed.
Williams has only played 19 games this season, starting three of them. In those games, he has averaged 17.2 minutes played, 5.7 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
More Trail Blazers: Did Blazers Blow Chance to Land Cooper Flagg With Recent Win Streak?
Williams is not the only player who is questionable heading into this revenge game. Forward Jerami Grant is also listed as questionable due to right knee soreness and forward Kris Murray is questionable with a left quad contusion.
If Williams is unable to play, Portland will have to rely on rookie center Donovan Clingan, who is currently averaging 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.7 assists, and 0.4 steals per game across 40 games this season, 10 of which he started.
Clingan's most impressive performance actually came against their recent game against the Nuggets, where he recorded 21 points, seven total rebounds, and one block.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Called Out for 'Bonkers' Decision to Make Zero Deadline Trades
Scoot Henderson Reveals Where Main Turning Point Changed For Blazers This Season
Chauncey Billups Calls Out Blazers For 'Awful' Fourth Quarter vs Shorthanded Timberwolves
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.