Should Blazers Demote Scoot Henderson Amid Awful Start to Season?
The Portland Trail Blazers have started this year with a record of 3-8. After finishing last season with a record of 21-61, Portland was hopeful for a better season this time around.
While they have looked a little more competitive in certain games, the Trail Blazers have struggled to maintain any form of consistency to open the year. They do have a young core that they have built the roster around but it's very hit or miss with each game.
One player whose performance has been a little concerning to start the season has been point guard Scoot Henderson. The former No. 3 overall draft pick from the 2023 draft class has struggled heavily this year.
The explosive guard saw an up-and-down rookie season and the team was hopeful that he would rebound this year. So far, that hasn't been the case for Henderson.
He is averaging 11.8, 2.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Henderson has also only shot 27.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line to open the new year.
Each statistic of his has dropped from last year, showing some concerning signs for the Trail Blazers. Last season, the now second-year player put up 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
He also shot 32.5 percent from beyond the arch last season so his shooting clip has dropped as well. This has led to many wondering whether or not he will live up to the hype that he entered the league with and it could be time for a change.
Due to his struggles, Portland could decide to send him down the to G-League for a short time to hone in on his skills. The team likely won't do that but it could potentially benefit Henderson to regain his form.
Part of his issues have seen him be inefficient from the field, finish poorly at the rim, and have a lack of control. Portland needs Henderson to figure things out if they are going to allow him to stay within their core going forward.
We are still early in the year but the signs are worrying for the young guard. He has cut down his turnovers per game from 3.4 in his rookie year to 2.9 this season.
But other than that, Henderson has seemed to take a step back in terms of his overall growth. Portland will be patient with him but they can't wait on him forever.
