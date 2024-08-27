What Can Blazers Get Back in Potential Anfernee Simons Trade?
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, one of the most appetizing trade targets on the current team, faces a year of change in 2024-25, even if he does stick around in Rip City.
Should he stay in town to at least begin the year, the 6-foot-3 vet is expected to be shifted from his 2023-24 role as Portland's starting shooting guard to become the Blazers' starting point guard, ahead of the now-traded Malcolm Brogdon and 2023 No. 3 draft pick Scoot Henderson.
Funnily enough, the 25-year-old Simons was recently considered one of the 20 best players at the shooting guard position heading into the season.
Read More: Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons Cracks Top 20 NBA Shooting Guards in New Rankings
But of course, Simons has an appetizing contract and is a reliable sharpshooter. Following a career-best individual showing in 2023-24 (despite his team going just 21-61), the guard is rumored to be a major potential trade chip for the club.
Across 46 healthy contests last season, Simons averaged 22.6 points on a .430/.385/.916 slash line, 5.5 dimes, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.5 steals a night. That 3-point rate arrived on 8.8 long range attempts a night, an incredibly compelling output.
According to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints, Simons is not considered a major part of the team's long-term outlook. Thus, it could behoove the team to move off of his contract sooner rather than later, both to give 2022 lottery draft pick Shaedon Sharpe some more extended run and also to save a little cash.
"Simons has become somewhat of an afterthought when it comes to Portland's future championship core despite leading the team in scoring last season," Dodson writes. "The 25-year-old has all of the pieces to be a solid playoff contributor but has not put them together quite yet.... Simons also has two years and $53.6 million remaining on the current deal, making him very attractive for contenders being pressured under the new CBA."
"Bold prediction: Simons is sold off for spare parts at the trade deadline after a reportedly bigger deal gets yanked off the table," Dodson concludes. "Spare parts" is hardly the haul you'd like if you're moving off someone as prolific as Simons.
Portland may want to look for a trade partner that at least can give it a potential lottery pick back, even if that pick is at least top-10 protected.
More Trail Blazers: Former Portland Big Man Returning to West Rival on Training Camp Deal