Will Anfernee Simons Play? Blazers Reveal Injury Report vs Raptors
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to try to make a desperate push for the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, time is running out and it doesn't look great for them.
They are three games behind the Kings for the final play-in spot, which is tenth in the Western Conference standings. The good news for them is that they did make up some ground on them.
Portland has just six games left to make up those three games, which means they pretty much have to win at least five of those games to have any hope.
Unfortunately for them, they have several people on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. One of them is star guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons is one of their best players and is their best outside shooter. He is someone who can get hot from beyond the 3-point arc.
He was listed as questionable ahead of this game with a right forearm contusion. He will not partake in this game.
The Trail Blazers have three games on the road and three games at home to make up this ground. It is imperative that they play as well as possible in the easy games, of which this game against Toronto qualifies.
The Raptors are a team that is trying to tank for better lottery odds. They don't want to win this game against the Blazers.
Portland still has games against the Bulls, Spurs, and Jazz. All of those teams are under .500, so the Blazers absolutely have to have those games as well.
The Trail Blazers are trying to figure out a way to make this late-season push worthwhile. The worst-case scenario for them is that they fall short and then they have some of the worst odds for Cooper Flagg.
Simons would certainly help them win games if he's able to be healthy for these last six games.
So far this season, Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He is shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
