Will Anfernee Simons Play vs Knicks? Blazers Release Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the New York Knicks today as they try to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. Portland remains four games back of the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference standings entering this game.
While the road to the postseason does seem bleak, Portland will continue to fight until they are officially eliminated. The Trail Blazers have seen a poor week turn their chances upside down, but they remain hopeful that they can make a last-ditch effort.
Entering this game against the Knicks, Portland is dealing with some injury issues. The biggest name on the injury report is star guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons was listed as questionable for the game due to right forearm soreness. The guard will play in this contest against New York.
For the season, Simons has averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Simons is also shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year, offering the Trail Blazers a nice option from distance.
Simons gives this Portland offense some extra legitimacy when on the court, especially with all the injuries this team has suffered. They will be missing some other players for this game against New York as well.
Portland will be without guard Scoot Henderson for this contest. Henderson entered the concussion protocol recently and remains under it as the team gets ready for this game.
In addition, Portland will be without centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III. Both have missed significant time this season, leaving the Trail Blazers with a big hole in the middle of the lineup.
If the Trail Blazers can get this game against the Knicks, maybe it could spark a late season turnaround. But it won't be easy and will require a complete team effort to get the victory.
