1 Storyline to Focus on in Blazers Matchup vs. The Bucks
In this story:
Halfway through their longest road trip of the season yet, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't doing as well as they likely would've hoped.
The collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves — Portland's consecutive defeat in a back-to-back against a team without its All-NBA superstar Anthony Edwards — left a particular bitter taste in the Blazers' mouth. It dropped them to 1-2 on their current six-game stretch away from Portland, and saw them fall to the sixth seed at 9-5 overall. Starting the season 6-1, Portland's gone 3-4 in its last seven contests.
Capping its road trip against the Eastern Conference's top seed, Philadelphia 76ers (12-3), and the defending NBA champions, New York Knicks (8-6), Portland could return home only a couple of games above .500 after departing six games above it.
The temperature has dropped, a less gleeful atmosphere since its consecutive victories over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This road span isn't entirely indicative of Portland's ultimate potential this season — in fact, there's a greater historical precedent playing in its favor. Of the four previous seasons that the Blazers started 9-5 through 14 games, they've gone on to win 50+ games.
But a continued trend in the loss column won't bode well for general mood or cohesion among the team. Losing tends to do that, and losing to the 1-14 Milwaukee Bucks is sure to cast a dreary cloud for the remainder of the road swing.
Can the Blazers ease the pressure?
If the Blazers are hoping to reach that elusive 50-win mark that history tells us they should, then they have to do what all great teams do: beat up on inferior teams.
And I mean beat up. The kind of wire-to-wire victory that sends Bucks fans further into the depths of basketball hell, where team subreddits are flooded with doom posting, desperate optimism, a lethal dose of copium and copypastas galore ("I saw Myles Turner at a grocery store in Brookfield yesterday...").
Ideally, garbage time should commence at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which is classified by a lead greater than or equal to 25 points at the start of the period. Perhaps my expectations are too high, but throttling a team on an 11-game losing streak and is 29th in offensive rating (104.4), 27th in defensive rating (120.0) and dead last in net rating (-15.6) doesn't feel like too ridiculous of an ask.
Beyond added certification that they are legit, the Blazers securing a win means they at minimum have a decent chance to break even on the road stint. Splitting against the 76ers and Knicks is far more achievable than having to topple both.
Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01