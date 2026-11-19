Halfway through their longest road trip of the season yet, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't doing as well as they likely would've hoped.

The collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves — Portland's consecutive defeat in a back-to-back against a team without its All-NBA superstar Anthony Edwards — left a particular bitter taste in the Blazers' mouth. It dropped them to 1-2 on their current six-game stretch away from Portland, and saw them fall to the sixth seed at 9-5 overall. Starting the season 6-1, Portland's gone 3-4 in its last seven contests.

Capping its road trip against the Eastern Conference's top seed, Philadelphia 76ers (12-3), and the defending NBA champions, New York Knicks (8-6), Portland could return home only a couple of games above .500 after departing six games above it.

The temperature has dropped, a less gleeful atmosphere since its consecutive victories over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This road span isn't entirely indicative of Portland's ultimate potential this season — in fact, there's a greater historical precedent playing in its favor. Of the four previous seasons that the Blazers started 9-5 through 14 games, they've gone on to win 50+ games.

But a continued trend in the loss column won't bode well for general mood or cohesion among the team. Losing tends to do that, and losing to the 1-14 Milwaukee Bucks is sure to cast a dreary cloud for the remainder of the road swing.

Can the Blazers ease the pressure?

Mar 25, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko controls a loose ball during the second half against Milwaukee Bucks forward Pete Nance at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Blazers are hoping to reach that elusive 50-win mark that history tells us they should, then they have to do what all great teams do: beat up on inferior teams.

And I mean beat up. The kind of wire-to-wire victory that sends Bucks fans further into the depths of basketball hell, where team subreddits are flooded with doom posting, desperate optimism, a lethal dose of copium and copypastas galore ("I saw Myles Turner at a grocery store in Brookfield yesterday...").

Ideally, garbage time should commence at the beginning of the fourth quarter, which is classified by a lead greater than or equal to 25 points at the start of the period. Perhaps my expectations are too high, but throttling a team on an 11-game losing streak and is 29th in offensive rating (104.4), 27th in defensive rating (120.0) and dead last in net rating (-15.6) doesn't feel like too ridiculous of an ask.

Beyond added certification that they are legit, the Blazers securing a win means they at minimum have a decent chance to break even on the road stint. Splitting against the 76ers and Knicks is far more achievable than having to topple both.