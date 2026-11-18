Despite leading with less than nine seconds remaining, the Portland Trail Blazers committed a mental mistake they couldn't overcome, turning the ball over on an inbound to lose in heartbreaking fashion against the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-105.

Dropping back-to-back games against the Timberwolves, the Blazers are now 9-5 on the year.

Damian Lillard poured in 25 points for the Blazers, followed by Jrue Holiday with 23 points. Donovan Clingan recorded a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists. Toumani Camara chipped in 10 points.

Portland shot 39.6 percent from the field (38 for 96) and 36.4 percent from the arc (16 for 44). The Blazers had another night struggling at the free throw line, leaving seven points off the board, shooting 13 of 20 from the charity stripe.

Ayo Dosunmu exploded for 30 points after managing just eight points a night ago. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, while Lamelo Ball had 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Though Minnesota also faired poorly from the free throw line (12 of 24), the Timberwolves shot well overall, especially from deep, registering a 45 percent clip (18 of 40) from the 3-point line.

In the final two minutes both sides traded 3-pointers. Lillard and Holiday appeared to hit daggers from deep, only for one of Ball, Dosunmu or Trey Lyles to answer in kind.

Holding a one-point advantage, Ball shot a well-contested jumper that Portland recovered with 8.1 seconds left in the game. Out of a timeout, Clingan, inbounding from the sideline, attempted to find Holiday via a bounce pass. Ball tipped the ball away, right into the hands of Dosunmu.

Dosunmu flew up the court, finding McDaniels underneath the basket for an easy layup and go-ahead basket.

After a Blazers' timeout and with 2.6 seconds to play, Portland head coach Micah Nori opted to have Clingan inbound again. The big-man found a streaking Lillard diving toward the basket, but Lyles met Lillard on the way up, rejecting his layup out of bounds.

A single second was left on the clock. Clingan inbounded again, this time on the baseline. Clingan tried, and failed, to throw a lob to Robert Williams III, who, starting at the front of the stack, had curled around screens set by Lillard and Camara. The pass was tipped, and though Camara had a final desperate put-back attempt, he missed everything.

Beyond poor late-game execution, two observations stood out above the rest in Portland's loss.

No Deni? Tons of problems

Nov 16, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone wondered how critical Deni Avdija is to the Blazers' success before tonight, they received an explanation through Portland's dreadful offensive play.

Sure, the Blazers did almost win the game, but almost doesn't cut it in the Western Conference. There were far too many stretches of dysfunctional basketball, of limited bodies who could actively create for themselves or others.

This lesson likely isn't one the Blazers themselves needed to learn, but Avdija's absence made it clear that Portland desperately needs to acquire depth on the wing. But not just any depth — they don't need another Sidy Cissoko or Camara. Or a primary ballhandler. An infusion of offense is required, a microwave scorer in the ilk of a prime Jordan Clarkson.

Of course, that acquisition is much more difficult to pull off than throwing some contracts into the trade machine or 2K. Portland's General manager Joe Cronin will have to get creative — which is what he's paid for — but it's not like there's a complete lack of trade assets at his disposal.

Jayson Kent!

Sep 28, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Jayson Kent during media day at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Portland's collapse is sure to consume Nori, the players and Rip City for the immediate future.

There's probably one guy, however, who is going to sleep like a baby tonight. And he deserves to.

In his first career start in just his 10th career game, two-way player Jayson Kent played as well as expected. He scored Portland's first points of the night on a 3-pointer, and had a timeout-forcing moment in the third quarter when he stole the ball in the backcourt and finished a tough layup on Rudy Gobert.

On the night, Kent scored eight points, pulled down three rebounds and had two steals in 27 minutes, finishing +2. He shot 3 for 6 from the field and made two 3-pointers on three attempts.

Fans will want to forget this game by morning, but it'll likely stay with Kent for the rest of his life.