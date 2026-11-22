The Portland Trail Blazers are heartbroken after a 97-96 loss against the defending champion New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden.

With seconds to go, the Blazers looked poised to steal a game at MSG, but Mikal Bridges had other plans. His game-winning three-point shot as time expired sent Madison Square Garden into a frenzy and sent the Blazers back to the locker room with a loss, their second one-point defeat on the road trip.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija goes to the basket New York Knicks guard Josh Hart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija returned to the court after missing the last two games with a foot injury. Avdija looked like himself as he scored 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.

He looked like the clear leader of the Blazers, and he nearly propelled them to victory if it weren't for Bridges' game winner at the end. It's clear that the Blazers are a better team when Avdija is on the floor, and they need him to stay healthy in order to stick around among the top teams in the Western Conference.

Winner: Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots the ball against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Clingan dominated the paint in the team's game against the Knicks. He scored 22 points on 9 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from downtown, and also had 13 rebounds and a block to add to his box score.

With Karl-Anthony Towns out due to an illness, the Blazers made sure they took advantage of this matchup. Andre Drummond played in Towns' absence and scored just 7 points on 3 of 10 shooting, proving that Clingan was doing his best to keep the ball out of the hoop.

Clingan is continuing to grow as a 22-year-old center, and this is a positive sign of what's to come.

Loser: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots the ball against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard struggled a bit to find his shot against the Knicks, going just 5 of 16 from the floor and 1 of 9 from downtown. It was a far cry from his 33-point performance against his former Bucks team, so we know that he is capable of doing better.

In a game where the Blazers just needed one more shot to fall in, going 1 of 9 from the three-point line is a frustrating development. It likely will have Lillard wishing he had at least one of those shots back. I would expect Dame to have a better performance in the team's final road game on the trip against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Loser: Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara dribbles against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toumani Camara also struggled from the three-point line against the Knicks, going 1 of 7 from downtown and just 2 of 10 from the field for six points. Camara is shooting 38 percent from downtown this season, so this wasn't indicative of what he can do.

Camara has been up and down on this road trip, but he will have a chance to bounce back against the Sixers.

The Blazers and 76ers are set to tip off tomorrow at 4 p.m. PT inside Exfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.