The Portland Trail Blazers got a much-needed win to close their six-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers, taking the matchup by a score of 128-111.

Entering the game on the heels of a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Blazers bounced back while also sending a statement to the league, improving their record on the trip to 3-3 and their overall season record to 11-6.

It was a game that was decided in the second half, as after LeBron James beat the halftime buzzer, the two teams entered the break tied at 69 apiece.

Led by the stellar second-half displays from Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday, the Blazers outscored the Sixers 59-42 in the second half to take the win.

Deni Avdija was superb in South Philly, scoring a very efficient 31 points in the contest, hitting the 30-point threshold for only the second time this season.

It took a collective team effort to knock off the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so let’s take a look at the statistics that can help paint a picture of how the Blazers navigated their way to victory.

19 Three-Pointers

Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade during the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Blazers were to have a favorite number this season, it would have to be 19.

For the fifth time this season, Portland ended a game knocking down the long ball a season-high 19 times. They are now 4-1 in games when hitting the threshold, with their only loss occurring at the hands of a Luka Doncic masterclass in L.A. on Nov. 6.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse pointed to the long-range shooting disparity as the key factor in the Blazers’ win, as the 76ers only converted nine three-pointers compared to their opponent's 19.

“The big thing is the three-point shooting, it’s hard to lose by 10 [threes] on that particular stat,” Nurse said postgame. “That’s 30 points, that’s hard to overcome.”

It was an above-average night for the Blazers beyond the arc in general. Their 12 threes in the first half tied a season high, and their efficiency of 45.2 percent (19-for-42) was their second-highest mark this season.

Avdija poured in five of the Blazers’ 19 threes en route to his 31-point performance, one shy of his career high in made threes.

All in all, Portland continues to live and die by its shooting beyond the arc, and when the Blazers are dialed in from that range, they are as hard to stop as any team in the league.

Scoot Henderson Plus 28

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives for a shot against 76ers forward Dominick Barlow during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus-minus is a stat that likely gives Scoot Henderson nightmares. Since its introduction, Scoot has recorded two of the 10 worst single-game totals in NBA history.

However, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Henderson was a game-high +28 in his 26 minutes of action, the second-highest total of his career.

In plain English, Portland dominated the game when Scoot was on the floor, and his minutes in the second half were huge in helping the team pull away from the 76ers.

It has been a rough season for Henderson, with his poor play highlighted and scrutinized whenever possible. Yet, it is just as important to give a player their flowers when they impact winning like he did in Philly.

“He came [up] big time for [us] this game,” Avdija said postgame of his teammate.

With an efficient 17 points, coupled with three rebounds, three assists and some very stout defense, Henderson had an outstanding showing in arguably the Blazers’ biggest win of the season.

49 Rebounds

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts with center Robert Williams III after his score against the 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this season’s training camp, the Blazers established how important rebounding would be for the team’s long-term success.

That message has been well received by Portland, who, for the 10th time this season, won the battle of the boards, 49-33.

The Blazers are now 9-1 on the season when outrebounding their opponent, with the sole loss coming against the Knicks, a game that came down to the final shot.

Cleaning the glass is essential to the quicker style of play this Portland squad plays with, and it has also been the standout trait of Donovan Clingan, who continues to push his early-season All-Star agenda.

The Blazers’ big man pulled down a season-high 18 rebounds in the contest, 13 coming on the defensive end and five on the offensive.

Portland made the most of its size advantage against a 76ers team playing without a true center, and it made all the difference in helping the team end its road trip with a win.