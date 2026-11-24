The Portland Trail Blazers (11-6) completed a difficult road trip by exorcising some demons against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-4), closing the game out with a 128-11 win over the top team in the Eastern Conference.



Deni Avdija looked like an All-Star in the first half, meanwhile the bench came alive behind Scoot Henderson, the Blazers made a new season-high in threes and won big on the glass yet again.



Here are four winners and one loser from the night:



Winner: Deni Avdija



Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a first half from the Blazers All-Star.



Avdija came up with 25 points at the break on five made 3-pointers, along with four assists.



The guard was simply on fire overall shooting, going 9-for-12 from the floor in the first half.



Ultimately he finished with 31 points to lead the way and became a great decoy in the second half as the Blazers took control in the third quarter.



Winner: The bench



Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson looked like he was having another bad night with no points in the first half, but he came out blazing in the second half.



The young guard scored all 17 of his points in the final 24, going 6-for-8 from the field with three made threes. He was 6-for-12 for the game.



He wasn't alone as Jayson Kent contributed nine points on three made threes and Jrue Holiday had 18 points, five assists and two steals.



The bench helped Portland stay in the game in the first half, and in the third, it helped the Blazers start to pull away enough to hold on for the win down the stretch.



Portland won the bench battle 54-24, which leads well into the next part…



Losers: Former Blazers



Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 76ers have four players on the roster who used to call Portland home in Anfernee Simons, Jabari Walker, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert.



The latter two didn't play, meanwhile Simons was overall dreadful with three points in 13 minutes of play and a staggering -18 in the plus/minus when he went out of the game to start the fourth. He finished with those three points and a -13.



Walker wasn't bad with 10 points and five boards, but that paled in comparison to Donovan Clingan's 15 points and 18 rebounds.



Winner: 3-point shooting



Portland was excellent once again behind the arc, finishing the night shooting 45.2 percent with a season-high 19 makes.



Jrue Holiday knocked down four threes, Scoot Henderson had two and Jayson Kent had three, one coming right at the end of the third to dispel some momentum Philadelphia was trying to grab in the closing moments.



Eight different Blazers ended up hitting at least one deep ball, which includes Clingan, while Avdija finished with five.



Winner: Being physical



Rebounding and defense are all about energy and effort, and Portland simply had more of it despite being on the final leg of a long road trip.



The Blazers won the glass 49-33 and gave up only 42 points for the entire second half.



Philly shot only 29.7 percent from the floor in the second half before the deep bench came in and made some shots to inflate that mark to 35.7 percent. Three different Blazers had a blocked shot in the second half while Clingan and Robert Williams each had two for the night.



Needless to say, it was an all-around beat down in the second half in Philadelphia, and the Blazers get to come home feeling really good.

