The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the biggest winners of the offseason so far. With their acquisition of superstar Ja Morant, the Blazers have immediately accelerated their timeline from being a play-in team to a team capable of making noise in the Western Conference. However, their offseason is not done just yet.

Their new look starting lineup may be set, but Portland still has two open roster spots to fill. These are three directions the Blazers could look to fill up the last couple spots on the depth chart.

Trendon Watford

Mar 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford (12) is defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reunion with Trendon Watford would make plenty of sense for both sides.

Watford signed with the Blazers as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2021. He spent two years in Portland and averaged 7.5 points and 4 rebounds per game in just 18 minutes. Watford's primary position is power forward, but he has the defensive versatility to guard multiple positions which means he would be an asset to the Trail Blazers' second unit.

Additionally, at just 25 years old, Watford fits the Blazers timeline perfectly. He brings a sense of veteran leadership to the locker room, while also being familiar with the Trail Blazers' organization and their culture.

Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate would be an interesting add to the Blazers roster.

He is coming off of a year with the Houston Rockets in which he averaged just under 10 minutes per game. However, like Watford, he brings defensive versatility and a savvy veteran presence to the locker room.

For a Blazers team that is still trying to develop their defensive identity around players like Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan, Tate could be a valuable presence for the veteran minimum.

Aaron Holiday

Nov 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of former Rockets, Aaron Holiday would make perfect sense for the Trail Blazers.

The Blazers' backcourt is already fairly crowded with the newly acquired Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson, and Aaron's brother, Jrue Holiday. With Head Coach Micah Nori recently endorsing the elder Holiday brother, it is largely speculated that Scoot Henderson may be on the move.

No matter how the Blazers' backcourt shapes up, Aaron would still bring a lot of value to the team, even if he doesn't have a huge role.

The Trail Blazers aren't looking for a guard to play huge minutes in the rotation. They need a savvy veteran who can help mentor and elevate the younger guys on the roster. This means a Holiday family reunion in Portland could make sense.

The Blazers don't need to make another huge move this offseason, as the core of their roster is set. None of these players would change the course of the franchise, but there is a real opportunity for Portland to surround their young talent with some experienced veterans to fill out the depth chart.