Portland Trail Blazers point guard Jrue Holiday is thriving in his full-time bench role with the team.

In 17 appearances this season, Holiday is averaging 14.1 points and 4.5 assists per game off the bench, making him one of the best sixth men in the league. Holiday's early-season success and his current contract are making him someone to keep an eye on in trade rumors this year.

Holiday has been huge for the Blazers, but everyone should be tradeable for Portland if the price is right. Here's a look at the pros and cons of trading Holiday this season.

Why Blazers Should Trade Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday is in the third season of a four-year deal worth $134.4 million. He's making $34.8 million this season and is on the books for a player option worth $37.2 million for the 2027-28 season. It remains to be seen if Holiday will accept that player option, but he has until the end of June 2027 to do so.

His performance over the course of the season and the Blazers' success in the playoffs will likely have a lot to do with how that situation turns out. That said, the fact that he isn't on the books for much in the future makes him someone teams should be interested in for a potential trade.

The Blazers might also be on the hook for $37.2 million that could go to Scoot Henderson, who is a free agent by the end of the year and will need some sort of pay raise in order to stick with the Blazers.

On top of his contract being tradable, moving off of Holiday will give a lot of clarity to Portland's backcourt rotation. It will free up minutes for Henderson, Damian Lillard and Ja Morant for when he eventually returns to the lineup.

Why Blazers Shouldn't Trade Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I stated earlier, Holiday is one of the best players coming off the bench in the league. He is an active contributor in these Blazers wins early in the season, and he should be someone they rely on all season long.

Holiday's experience competing for championships is also massively important for this Blazers roster, which has yet to experience success in the postseason as a unit. Holiday won the 2021 championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and did the same in 2024 with the Boston Celtics. While his role with the Blazers is slightly different than it was in Milwaukee and Boston, the value still remains high.

The Blazers could trade Holiday to a team in need of some point guard help for a better power forward fit, but it would have to be super specific for the core of the roster. Trying to find a trade like that in the middle of the season could kill all of the work that head coach Micah Nori and the coaching staff have put into Holiday and this team.

My Take

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers should get offers for Holiday throughout the trade season and should, at the very bare minimum, listen to them. That said, it would take a very strong trade to get Holiday out of Portland during the season.

Holiday's value to the Blazers is too impactful at this point to give up on him so soon. The Blazers have had this backcourt logjam for a while and have had many opportunities to try to shop Holiday if they really wanted to move on from him. The Blazers chose to carry him on the roster into the season, and he is proving to be one of the more valuable members of the squad.

Therefore, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Portland to move off of him unless the Blazers got an offer they couldn't refuse.