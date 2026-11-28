The Portland Trail Blazers extended their recent win streak to three games on Friday night, securing a 116-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Blazers moved to 3-1 in NBA Cup group play, helping them stay alive in a crowded Western Conference Group C bracket.

Portland moves to 13-6 on the 2026-27 campaign, looking ahead to Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State fell to 10-9 despite a team-high 18-point performance from highly touted rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup.

Deni Avdija Leads the Way Offensively

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All-Star forward Deni Avdija led the way for Portland against Golden State, leading the team in scoring and assists for the seventh game this season. He finished Friday's win with 26 points, his eighth consecutive 20-point outing, seven rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Despite missing all six of his 3-pointers, Avdija shot a respectable 42.9 percent from the field in Friday's victory, building on a strong recent surge since Portland's last loss to the New York Knicks.

Toumani Camara's Two-Way Play Catalyst for Blazers Win

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara scores a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toumani Camara has cemented his status as one of the Blazers' top perimeter defenders, flashing his upside as a 3-and-D wing during Friday's NBA Cup clash. He was Portland's second-leading scorer behind Avdija, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the first time this season, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Camara shot 7-of-13 from the field and connected on half of his eight 3-pointers.

The Warriors shot just 36 percent from the field and a lowly 33 percent from 3-point range, and Camara played a crucial role in Micah Nori's defensive assignment.

Scoot Henderson Surges Off the Bench

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson celebrates after scoring a basket against the Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson's struggles have raised major concerns, but over his last five games, the former No. 3 overall pick has made a tremendous surge on Portland's bench. During that stretch, he's averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and an encouraging 36.7 percent from 3-point range.

Henderson led the bench with 18 points against Golden State, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

His play in the early games of the season raised eyebrows about his fit on a Blazers team looking to contend, but Henderson's momentum in this recent stretch could put those concerns to rest. If he can build on this uptick in production, Henderson will be rewarded with gradual growth in minutes off the bench.