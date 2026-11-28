PORTLAND — Deni Avdija poured in 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Golden State Warriors 116-94. Portland never trailed in the contest and led by as much as 36 points.

With the victory, the Blazers have finished atop of West Group C and earn the Western Conference's 2-seed in the NBA Cup eight-team knockout bracket. Portland toppled the Sacramento Kings on the road, the San Antonio Spurs at home and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. en route to finishing 3-1 in group play.

Portland will host the Memphis Grizzlies in the quarterfinals.

"I'm happy for the guys; I'm happy for my staff," Portland head coach Micah Nori said. "Anytime you are playing for anything of value — the regular season is obviously value enough — but anything added incentive is always good, and it's good to win."

Making history

Nov 27, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond winning a nice trophy, Robert Williams III highlighted the other notable prize for the winners when asked how it felt to make history with Portland advancing to the knockout stage for the first time in history.

"We trying to get to that chicken man," Williams said. "That money. Fo sho."

Seven players scored in double-figures for the Blazers. Toumani Camara finished with 20 points while Scoot Henderson had 18. Jrue Holiday and Williams had 12 points each off the bench. Donovan Clingan added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Micah Potter notably managed 11 points in 12 minutes. Potter did not play Portland's last game against San Antonio and had registered nine DNP's in the Blazers' previous 18 contests. Since Yang Hansen was ruled out due to a left ankle sprain, Nori had to dig further into his rotation.

Potter's performance against the Warriors in the preseason helped influence his decision.

"Sometimes you get a hunch," Nori said. "Sometimes you just throw it out there and see what happens. I thought he responded great and I was super excited for him, and that's a credit to him to stay ready on a very deep team. And that still goes to the buy-in (of) all these guys.

"No one sulks," Nori continued. "No one pouts. They're all ready. We have a very good team and over the course of 82 games… you see what happens. Injuries hit everybody. Credit to him staying ready."

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 18 points to lead the Warriors.

After being outscored 37-11 in the first period and shooting a horrid 16.7 percent from the field (4 of 24) and 15.4 percent from three (2 of 13), Golden State went on to win the next two quarters 67-54. The Warriors shot 54.8 percent, 58.8 percent from the 3-point line — hitting 10 deep balls — and 11 of 15 from the free throw line across the second and third quarters.

However, a 25-16 fourth quarter performance by Portland widened the gap to an amount insurmountable to overcome for Golden State.

"I wish I could say it wasn't, but it is a little bit of human nature," Nori said. "You get up by so many and then it just kind of, (you) start letting them get back involved a little bit. I thought the second quarter is where we kind of let it get away. … At the end of the day, everybody came in there and competed."

The quarterfinals matchup between the Blazers and Grizzlies is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:00 p.m.