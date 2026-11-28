The Portland Trail Blazers punched their ticket to the NBA Cup knockout rounds for the first time in franchise history, convincingly dispatching the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, 116-94.

Though Damian Lillard was absent from the Blazers’ lineup for the first time this season, Portland still found an early groove en route to their 13th win of the season, further solidifying the belief that the Blazers are a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

Scoot Henderson put together a strong performance in his expanded role on the night, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

However, in a game in which the Blazers never trailed and led by as many as 36 points, Portland returned to the locker room with butterflies in their stomachs when the final buzzer sounded.

There was a scoreline within the scoreline that had the Deni Avdija fighting to convert a layup with just seconds remaining in the game.

It was a perfect display of the beauty of the NBA Cup and the theatrics it brings to early-season basketball.

Margin of Victory

Warriors guard De'anthony Melton dribbles the ball during the second half against Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were anywhere on Blazers social media following the conclusion of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game, you would have heard what the magic number was for Portland to lock in a place in the knockout rounds.

The number was 23.

A 23-point win would push the Blazers ahead of the T-Wolves in the wild-card point differential tiebreaker and leave the team in control of its own NBA Cup destiny, regardless of what went on between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

Ideally, a Spurs win over the Lakers would see Portland win the group outright with a victory of any margin, but San Antonio trailed by 16 points at halftime, giving the Blazers little reason to believe they would get any help.

To make matters even more ideal for Portland, who led by as many as 36 points in the first half, the Blazers entered the break with a lead of exactly 23 points. The heavy lifting was already done before they even realized it.

So the task was in its simplest form: Just maintain or extend their halftime lead against the struggling Warriors, and the Blazers would be playing in their first-ever quarterfinal in a week's time.

Yet the Blazers don’t like simple things. They actually enjoy the complete opposite.

Portland was outscored 34-24 in the third quarter and actually found themselves up by as little as 10 points early in the fourth.

The body language of the Blazers was that of a team down double digits, as they entered a zone where winning the game in general, let alone by 23 points, was in question.

“The whole thing gets you a little cattywampus. You're worried about this, what to score here, and the other. So we were a little discombobulated in that regard,” Nori said to reporters. “That's the only thing I don't like is when you're up 23 points and you're trying to score and all that. But you have to do what you have to do to advance.”

Portland did regain their 23 point halftime lead, fueled by a strong 16-2 run in the fourth quarter.

But when Micah Nori heard the Spurs were leading with under a minute to go, he believed the job was done and that the Blazers would win the group regardless of their margin of victory.

Being the considerate coach he is, Nori emptied his bench with 1:05 to go in the game, which almost turned out to be a mistake.

The Warriors hit a two-point jump shot and a pair of free throws to close the game, and the Blazers won by 22 points, one shy of guaranteeing advancement.

“We apologize, honest to goodness, there was two minutes to go when Coach Kerr took his guys out, there was literally 36 seconds left in that [Spurs] game, and so I apologize,” Nori said postgame.

Suddenly, all attention shifted from a huge shorthanded home win to watching the closing moments of a tight Spurs vs. Lakers game.

A Fate Out of Their Hands

Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan high fives guard Jrue Holiday during the first half against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rookie mistake from a rookie head coach, who had rarely made any during his amazing start to life at the helm of the Blazers.

Nori and his players quickly shook hands with the opposition before rushing through the back hallways of Moda Center to watch (and support) the same team they had beaten just 48 hours prior, a team that now controlled their NBA Cup fate.

“We were in the office, and then it was taking so long. Didn't want the guys to [miss out] so we made sure we put the game on in the locker room, and then we just all went and watched it together,” Nori said.

It was a grueling final stretch in Texas. In a game decided by a series of intentional fouls and free throws, the Spurs ultimately hung on for the comeback win, with the Blazers winning the group via the head-to-head tiebreaker against San Antonio.

“I'm happy for the guys. I'm happy for my staff. Haven't won anything yet, but [it’s good] any time you put yourself in an opportunity to win something,” Nori added.

Winning a group of that caliber is as impressive as it gets. The Spurs and Lakers have two of the three best records in the league, and the Blazers can say they finished ahead of them both.

When asked about being regarded as a surprise story rather than a legitimate contender, Nori was firm in expressing his team's mentality.

“I'm not trying to be arrogant. I'm not trying to be facetious, but I really don't care if they think we're a feel-good story and all that. We can be a feel-good story the whole year for all I care, as long as we keep winning basketball games.”

Portland will face the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on Saturday, December 5. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PT on Prime Video.