5 Questions Ahead of Blazers vs. Suns Rematch

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their road trip as they take on the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season.

The Blazers beat the Suns in their first game of the season and have won five of their six games since then. The Suns are struggling after winning just one of their first five games of the year. They have dropped their last three games to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

To learn more about the Suns' current state of affairs, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

What have the Suns been up to since opening night against the Blazers?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives in against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A ton of losing and inconsistent play, to be honest. Their lone win of the year came against a massively depleted Warriors team, and that was even a massive struggle as Phoenix had to fight and claw their way to a victory. The Suns are currently nowhere close to the team they were last season, and there's more questions than answers at this point in time.

What is the biggest reason behind the Suns' struggles so far this season?

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dribbles the ball around Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a plethora of issues haunting Phoenix at the moment. The biggest culprit is their defensive struggles, as statistically they're one of the worst teams in the NBA thanks to a drop in talent and lack of rebounding. Far too many second chance opportunities are being allowed by Jordan Ott's squad.

What has been the biggest surprise about the Suns so far this season?

Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott on the sideline during the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably their lack of hustle and identity. That was a calling card for Ott's iteration of Suns basketball last season. Now, that looks invisible. Phoenix isn't matching energy and instead have been bystanders to teams bringing physicality on a nightly basis. It's truly been eye-opening to see.

If the Suns were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after a play as guard Damian Lillard and guard Tyus Jones look on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix would have to play their best game of the season while Lillard has an off night. The Suns clearly can't match Portland down low, though if they can win the matchup on the perimeter — for all four quarters — the Suns do stand a chance.

What’s your score prediction for the game?

I'll take Portland to win this battle 121-111.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Suns is scheduled for 6 pm PT inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.