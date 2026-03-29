Jerami Grant Injury Changes Blazers Plan vs. Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers are closing out their four-game home stand against the Washington Wizards, whom they lost to when they faced off against them back in January.

Losing to the Wizards was part of a six-game skid for the Blazers in late January and early February that hurt them in the standings. However, they have rebounded since then and find themselves one game under .500 with seven games left to go in the regular season.

The impact of this game for the Blazers shouldn't be overstated. This is an important game when it comes to where they will end up in the standings at the end of the season. With just a handful of games left to go, the Blazers have to take advantage of facing off against one of the league's worst teams in the Wizards.

The Blazers currently sit 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings. The Blazers and Clippers play twice between now and the end of the season, so those games will have more weight, but that shouldn't take away from the game against the Wizards.

The Blazers are 2-1 on their current homestand, beating the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week, but they struggled to keep up their offensive intensity against the Mavericks. On top of that, Jerami Grant suffered a calf strain, which will hold him out against the Wizards. It's a big loss for the Blazers, as Grant has been averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from downtown.

With Grant out, the Blazers will turn to players like Kris Murray to fill the void in the lineup. Deni Avdija will also take on a larger role with Grant on the sidelines.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant in the second half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Sunday, March 29

• Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, OR

What channel is Wizards vs. Trail Blazers on?

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Wizards vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Wizards injury report

• SF Cam Whitmore (OUT - shoulder)

• PG D'Angelo Russell (OUT - not with team)

• PF Anthony Davis (OUT - finger)

• PF Kyshawn George (OUT - elbow)

• C Alex Sarr (OUT - toe)

• SF Leaky Black (QUESTIONABLE - adductor)

• SG Tre Johnson (OUT - foot)

• SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - heel)

• PG Trae Young (OUT - quad, back)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• SF Vit Krejci (OUT - calf)

• PF Jerami Grant (OUT - calf)