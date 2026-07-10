The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking up their guard rotation by trading for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

With Damian Lillard also returning from a torn Achilles and Jrue Holiday remaining on the roster, that could leave Scoot Henderson as the odd man out. There's no rule that says the Blazers can't keep and play all four of them, but today's league punishes teams that play too small and all four guards stand 6-4 or shorter.

Is Scoot Henderson Getting Traded?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have not indicated that they want to trade Henderson, who has one year left on his contract. While it would make sense for the Blazers to move on from him, there doesn't appear to be a logical destination for him if he were to be traded. It would have made sense for him to go to the Grizzlies in the deal for Morant, but Portland didn't have to pay that price to acquire Morant.

They opted to keep him in hopes that he could develop under new head coach Micah Nori or be moved in a different deal. That deal has not come to fruition quite yet.

Henderson will be a restricted free agent next summer if the Blazers do not agree to a contract extension with him. Acquiring Morant signals that the Blazers are not comfortable making him the future franchise point guard they had once hoped. Henderson played in only 30 games last season for the team due to injury, averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 assists per game.

While Henderson came into the league as a top prospect alongside Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, he just hasn't lived up to that hype. He could be a strong starting point guard someday soon, but the Blazers are not giving him that opportunity by bringing in Holiday, Lillard, and Morant in each of the last two offseasons.

If there was a legitimate spot for Henderson to be traded to the Blazers, they should absolutely consider it. It doesn't make sense for Portland to bring him back as a free agent when they have Morant, Lillard, and Holiday all signed on through next season as well. They also need to make sure they are getting proper value for him.

At this point, keeping him on the roster might tank his value even more. Portland should be looking for potential trades all throughout the offseason and send him away before the start of training camp.