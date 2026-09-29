Blazers Injury Update: What Sharpe, Lillard Said at Media Day

The health of the Portland Trail Blazers coming into the 2026-2027 season, at the moment, is largely a non-factor after hearing from general manager Joe Cronin and players at media day on Monday.

Outside of the torn meniscus in Shaedon Sharpe’s right knee, Cronin said everyone is healthy and ready to go, including the likes of Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija.

Still, all those players came to the podium to provide an update themselves as the Blazers and NBA get ready for training camp across the league.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaedon Sharpe

Sharpe tore his meniscus in his right knee back in August and is projected to miss at least six months from then, giving him a possible return after the All-Star break or more toward March and April.

The 23-year-old came to the podium on Monday with a brace around the knee and crutches to help him get around.

When asked by Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report, Sharpe said the injury happened during an offseason workout.

“Just working out and my knee, like locked up, got stiff,” Sharpe said. “Couldn’t straighten it and went to do scanning and found out I tore my meniscus.”

Sharpe, who is entering his fifth season and signed a rookie extension last October for four-years, $90 million, the timing of the injury hurts as well.

Still, the young guard is trying to stay positive and look at the injury as something that was meant to happen, even if he doesn’t know what the lesson might be yet.

“I was frustrated, went the whole summer just working out, getting ready for the season,” Sharpe said. “But I think it’s just giving me more time to really study the game more in depth and just learn more about the game off the court.”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard watches the ball go through the net during warm ups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard

Sixteen months removed from tearing his Achilles tendon while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Lillard is set to return to the court this season.

Now at 36, Lillard is aware that the grind of an 82-game regular season schedule might look different for him, but physically he’s ready to do whatever it takes to make the Blazers win.

‘I'm capable of doing whatever I need to do,” Lillard said. “I think that was why it was important for me to take the time that I needed to train my body properly to get healthy, to get strong, so I'm capable of doing whatever I need to do. But at this stage, I don't think I need to kill myself in the regular season trying to play 37, 36, 35 minutes if it's unnecessary. We got a lot of guards, we got a lot of ability at the guard position and I don't think it should be necessary for me to have to play 35 minutes.”

Lillard went on to say that he feels “regular” and that he doesn’t have any restrictions. The All-Star guard is operating the same as if he was never hurt.

Lillard worked out throughout the summer starting back in June and said some time in August is when everything felt fully right again.

The journey to get to this point hasn’t been easy, but the Blazers all-time leading scorer is ready to show that he’s still got it.

“I remember the night that I (tore my Achilles), came back to my house and I was looking at highlights from the rest of the playoffs games and I remember I was watching one of the shows on TV and they said, ‘This is the last of Dame Lillard as we know it,’” Lillard said. “Right then, that kind of turned me up.

“You have so many days where it’s kind of discouraging, but I just chose to fight the fight over and over. And when I look back at it, I'm like, it just reminds me of why I'm wired that way, to fight the fight. Because today, when I'm playing pickup and going through drills, like I really feel like my young self, and it's because all of those days just kind of add up and just showed me that it's possible, like my body is able to do it.”

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after a play against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija and Robert Williams III

Toward the end of last season, Avdija started dealing with some back issues after carrying the team offensively for most of the year.

Now back, Avdija said his back is feeling good and is ready to take on whatever role is needed for him under new head coach Micah Nori.

“I’m gonna say I'm 99.99 percent good and ready,” Avdija said. “Obviously got to get into game shape and that’s about it. I had to treat stuff in the weight room a little differently and get some more treatment and understand how to move more efficiently.”

Rob Williams III is back for his fourth season in Portland after signing a 3-year, $43.5 million deal back in June.

The soon-to-be-29-year-old center has certainly dealt with injuries throughout this career, but last year was largely healthy and provides plenty of hope for 2026-2027.

“Went through a lot of injuries, just happy to be back playing the game I love,” Williams said. “It’s one of the best summers I’ve had health wise, obviously putting in work with the trainers and myself. I don’t see too many restrictions on me.”