Blazers Pass on Scoot Henderson Rookie Extension

The Portland Trail Blazers will bypass a rookie-scale extension with Scoot Henderson, allowing the guard to become a restricted free agent next summer, as first reported by Chris Haynes.

The deadline will pass with Scoot Henderson — No. 3 pick in 2023 NBA Draft — and the Portland Trail Blazers bypassing on a rookie-scale extension, league sources tell me. He’ll become an RFA following the season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 19, 2026

The 22-year-old is entering his fourth NBA season with the Trail Blazers after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The deadline for all rookie-scale extensions was set for 6 p.m. ET on October 19, with the Charlotte Hornets and Brandon Miller barely beating the clock to finalize a five-year, $209 million deal.

Miller was selected second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, just one pick ahead of Henderson.

Henderson will be one of 23 players, and the only top-five pick, selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft to enter the season without a rookie-scale extension.

Henderson showed signs of growth last season upon returning from a hamstring injury, averaging 14.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

His ultimate breakout came in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, where he displayed his stellar offensive upside, erupting with 31 points in Game 2.

Why Was Henderson Not Extended?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) warms up before game four against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There weren't many murmurs of a contract negotiation between Henderson and the Trail Blazers this past summer. General manager Joe Cronin briefly addressed the question about Henderson's extension on media day, noting that both sides were in discussions and wished to keep Henderson in Portland long-term.

Several factors may have kept Henderson from securing an extension, including his health, as he has played just 158 of a possible 246 regular-season games in his career. Playing in only 30 regular-season games this past year likely wasn't a large enough sample size to commit to Henderson long-term.

The addition of Ja Morant and Damian Lillard to the backcourt rotation will be another concept to navigate for Henderson this season as he looks to display his talents not only to Portland but to potential suitors around the league.

With touches and minutes at a premium, it will be crucial that Henderson makes the most of his opportunities when he steps on the floor, as those impressions will determine what front offices believe he is worth.

Thankfully for Henderson, it is not uncommon for players to miss out on a rookie-scale extension and still have long, illustrious NBA careers.

This past offseason alone, we witnessed the likes of Jalen Duren and Peyton Watson secure large-scale contracts as restricted free agents.

Henderson will have his first opportunity to showcase his talent on October 21, when the Trail Blazers open their 2026-27 NBA campaign against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center.