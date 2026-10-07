2 Reasons Blazers Should Trade Scoot Henderson (And 1 Reason to Keep Him)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has one year remaining on his contract, which means he is set to hit restricted free agency next summer.

With Henderson's contract near its expiration date, many have questioned what the Blazers will do regarding his future. Some have suggested a possible trade, which has been conceived as an idea over the past several months. Here's a look at why the Blazers should and shouldn't trade Scoot Henderson.

Blazers Need Some Value for Him

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and head coach Micah Nori | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers will have a chance to match any contract offer Henderson gets in free agency if another team seeks him out. If it gets to that point, however, the Blazers might be limited in their options.

By trading Henderson ahead of the February deadline, the Blazers give themselves a chance to field offers for him and almost start a bidding war so they can ensure they are getting the best possible deal for him. As a former No. 3 overall pick, the Blazers need to get something of value in return for him if they were to trade him. Perhaps moving him in the middle of the season could be what's best for the Blazers.

The Blazers Have Too Many Point Guards

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant during media day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers have reportedly valued Henderson as a potential starting point guard for the franchise ever since they selected him in the 2023 NBA draft, but the actions simply have not met those words. The team signed Damian Lillard last summer and traded for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant this offseason.

Those moves do not indicate that Henderson is their surefire point guard of the future. There are still doubts, which is why the team has so many other point guards alongside him. If they were purely confident in his abilities, they would give him the keys to the offense. The fact that they haven't is a sign that there is some doubt there.

Moving Henderson to get a wing or some extra draft capital could be more beneficial to Portland in the long run.

He Might End Up Being the Chosen One After All

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been arguments to trade Henderson pretty much since his rookie year, but it hasn't been done yet for a reason. The Blazers are hoping he will turn a corner at some point, but this year could be the time that happens for him.

NBA insider Brett Siegel is reporting that Henderson was a trade target for multiple teams ahead of the deadline in February, even though he was coming off a long-term hamstring injury. Despite that, the Blazers kept him in hopes that he would heal and grow from it.

It appears that he has grown because he is off to a good start in training camp, according to Jrue Holiday.

“Scoot’s been playing really well. He’s doing a lot of everything, knocking down 3s, getting into the paint, putting pressure on the rim and then picking up full court," Holiday said.

If Henderson can fulfill the prophecy and look like a franchise cornerstone this season, the Blazers should extend him and ignore all of the trade calls for him. It's hard to imagine him looking like that when he's coming off the bench. Henderson is going to do the most with his opportunity, and it will lead to some kind of resolution one way or the other.