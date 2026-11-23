The Portland Trail Blazers are closing out their road trip as they visit LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who are tied for the league's best record at 14-3.

The Blazers are 2-3 on their current road trip after falling to the defending champion New York Knicks off of a buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges at Madison Square Garden.

With the game approaching, we spoke with Philadelphia 76ers On SI contributor Jacob Moreno to learn more about the opponent's current state of affairs.

How have the Sixers been since their big offseason acquiring Jaylen Brown and LeBron James?

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James talks to guard Jaylen Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They've been exactly as we thought they'd be: explosive offensively. LeBron James' playmaking has gotten the team organized, Tyrese Maxey is Tyrese Maxey; Joel Embiid can go less, VJ Edgecombe is a turbo-charged glue guy, and Jaylen Brown has provided go-to scoring when call upon.

There's still things Nick Nurse and co. need to iron out, namely playing a consistent 48 minutes. But this team is 12-0 in clutch time for a reason.

What is one thing people should know about the Sixers that cannot be found in a box score?

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I stated in the previous sentence, the 76ers thrive in crunch time. Between the veteran experience and star talent, no team has gotten the better of them in tight games. The issue is that Philadelphia finds itself in these situations when maybe it shouldn't.

But if this contest goes down to the wire, the 76ers have an arsenal of players who can take the last shot. We saw how that doomed Portland on Saturday.

Who is the X-Factor for the 76ers in this matchup?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts after a play against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Embiid is the 76ers' x-factor. I'm interested to see how he'll match up against Donovan Clingan—a younger center who can protect the rim, rebound, and space the floor a bit.

How will Embiid's drop coverage fare against Portland? Can Embiid contain Clingan off the glass? If Embiid can get Clingan and/or Robert Williams into foul trouble, it exploits an otherwise shaky center Portland rotation.

If the Sixers were to lose against the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles up court during the third quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the 76ers were to lose to Portland it would be because of their defense. The Trail Blazers could succeed on the glass and create second-chance opportunities against a Philadelphia team ranked in the bottom-15 in rebounds per game. Philadelphia's pick-and-roll coverage against Damian Lillard may also be a sticking point.

Then there's Deni Avdija, who can get downhill at will. I'm interested to see who Nurse chooses to guard him. If Portland has all these three things going for it, it could snap Philadelphia's five-game winning streak.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid handles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Given how the 76ers' season has gone, I'd be a fool to say this won't be a close game. Portland's offense will be a challenge for Philadelphia and Clingan and Toumani Camara may junk up the 76ers' offense a bit.

Still, Philadelphia is on pace to be at full strength for the first time this year (minus Ariel Hukporti) and I believe they'll get it done within a six-point margin.