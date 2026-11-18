The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in their fourth game of a six-game road trip, but they could be without two key members of their starting lineup.

The Blazers have already ruled out Vit Krejci (Left Ankle Fracture), Ja Morant (Left Hamstring Strain), Shaedon Sharpe (Right Meniscus), Robert Williams III (Rest) and Chris Youngblood (Right Foot Bone Bruise), but Deni Avdija (Left Foot Soreness) and Toumani Camara (Abdominal Soreness) are listed as questionable for the game.

INJURY REPORT 11/19 @ MIL:



OUT

Vit Krejci (L Ankle Fracture)

Ja Morant (L Hamstring Strain)

Shaedon Sharpe (R Meniscus)

Robert Williams III (Rest)

Chris Youngblood (R Foot Bone Bruise)



QUESTIONABLE

Deni Avdija (L Foot Soreness)

Toumani Camara (Abdominal Soreness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 18, 2026

Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara Questionable vs. Bucks

Avdija sat out of the team's previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, partially because it was the second night of a back-to-back. The fact that he's still on the injury report is not a good sign for his long-term prognosis, but there is a chance that he could return to the court.

It's also possible that Avdija could be held out of this game because they have a strong chance of winning. The Bucks are one of the worst teams in the league so far this season, and they will be on the second night of a back-to-back after matching up with the Miami Heat on the road.

The Blazers could be looking to preserve Avdija to give him a better chance to play in the team's final two games on the road trip, which offer greater challenges, against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. It appears to be an injury that the team is taking one day at a time and they will make a decision in due time.

As for Camara, this is his first time on the injury report all season. He played and started in all 82 games for the Blazers last season, so him missing a game is an extremely rare circumstance. Perhaps this is an injury that has been growing over the course of the past couple of games, but the team wants to be safe with an injury like this that could evolve into something more serious over time.

Two-way wing Jayson Kent drew the start in place of Avdija against the Wolves, so he is likely the first one up if either of the starters were to miss the game. If both are out, Micah Potter could be next in line to ensure that the second unit's roles remain the same.

The tip-off between the Blazers and Bucks is scheduled for tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.