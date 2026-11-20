Well, it’s been an interesting week for the Portland Trail Blazers, to say the least.

Since last week’s edition of the mailbag , the Blazers have played four games of their six-game road trip and split them 2-2.

The record is one thing in itself, but when you look into those wins, two of them came against the two worst teams in basketball, while the two losses came in bad fashion against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As I said, an interesting week.

It was a week of return games as well, with Micah Nori getting a great ovation in Minnesota, where he was an assistant coach for five seasons, and Damian Lillard playing on the same court where he tore his Achilles for the first time since being waived by his Wednesday night opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks.

I took the time to ask my followers on X about their questions and concerns from the last week of Blazers basketball and picked a few to answer.

A 9-5 record and a slight losing streak for the Blazers right now.



What are your biggest thoughts/questions/takeaways from the team in the past week?



Looking to get a mailbag done for tomorrow! #RipCity — Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) November 18, 2026

Make sure to stay tuned for the weekly mailbag every Thursday, and maybe one of your questions can be featured next week. Let’s get into it.

A Scoot of Confidence

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots the ball during warm ups before play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torey Jones (ToreyJonesYT): What do you think is the best course of action with Scoot once Ja returns?

I have to take off the rose-tinted glasses from Scoot’s standout performance against the Bucks to answer this clearly.

When Morant returns from injury, which could be sooner rather than later, I truly believe the best course of action would be to keep him at his 23ish minutes a night and get him off the ball more than he’s been playing in Morant’s absence.

Henderson is much better playing in the secondary phase of a possession. When he’s tasked with calling his own number and operating behind a screen or initiating play, that’s where he struggles.

As we saw last night, when his play is simple, operating in two to three dribbles or fewer, that’s the best version of Scoot, and hopefully, it can spark his turnaround.

In terms of things like trades and moving on from the Scoot experience, I just doubt that happens at the moment. Still so early in the season and Micah Nori has said in press conference after press conference that Henderson is important to this team and his plans.

Don Loving (DonLoving18): The Scoot of the second half of last season and the playoffs was confident and knocking down shots, including 3s. What do you think happened?

To me, it’s a multitude of things. Too much too soon. Too complicated of a role. It still all boils down to Scoot being in his own head.

I mentioned last week that Henderson just seems to be playing not to make a mistake, and that can only lead to more mistakes.

One thing I’ve noticed is how the start of a game can affect his play through all four quarters. When the first shot doesn’t fall—which has occurred in almost every game—or he gets an early foul, you can see in his body language and future plays that it weighs on him.

In reference to Grand Theft Auto, it really seems like he thinks, “Ah sh**, here we go again.”

You can see what happens when he sees the first shot go down. It was evident in his playoff game of dreams against San Antonio and even last night against Milwaukee.

He’s a player who just needs to start the game off right, or else… well, you get what has happened in 14 of 15 games this season.

Far from ideal for a player who was seen as a franchise cornerstone, but reality is reality at the end of the day, and that’s Scoot’s reality.

The Trade Machine Whispers

Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin answers a question from the media as head coach Micah Nori listens during a press conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenny Whitney (kennywhitney11): Is it time to realize we are a good tier 2 playoff team that can not contend until we pull off a big trade?

I think it was a foregone conclusion that the current Blazers team was entering the season as an unfinished product.

I know much of the fanbase doesn’t have faith in Joe Cronin, but after meeting him and speaking to him at the past Vegas Summer League, I concluded that he is a very calculated man.

Keeping a roster spot open, not using the MLE in the offseason to use it as a trade exception. These were things that weren’t done by accident.

The only question is how big of a splash the Blazers make. Especially when you don’t know who’s available, when they’ll be available or how much that target is going to cost you.

You can pitch every trade involving Scoot and the Orlando Magic’s 2028 first-round pick every day on a Fanspo, but the NBA market is the most unpredictable thing in the league.

The Blazers have only lost to four really good opponents and have played the majority of this season without the rotation they previously envisioned. Off of that alone, I can’t conclude that this team needs to make a gargantuan move, but some depth is undoubtedly going to be needed.

Sage (ComplainsLoudly): Given the Blazers lack of depth at Power forward, who do they realistically need to target in a trade to take the next step?

The Blazers can benefit from adding some pop off the bench, but in particular, a player who has a primarily offensive game.

Contractually, the Blazers can’t splash on a player like Michael Porter Jr.—who’s on a $40 million expiring deal—likely without shipping out two of Henderson, Sharpe or Holiday.

So now, when we’re looking at a budget four-man who fits the offensive game needed to benefit this team, I land on one primary option.

Rui Hachimura.

Yes, I know he passed on the team in free agency. The guy lived in Los Angeles for five years. That’s a hard place to leave. But the Clippers’ situation isn’t what it was before he signed. The franchise needs draft picks like a dog needs a bone.

With a $14 million expiring deal—team option, so basically the same thing—Rui is a low-risk option who can absolutely bolster this team off the bench.

The Clippers are fully expected to be sellers come Dec. 15, and I expect Hachimura to have many suitors.