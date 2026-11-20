The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the win column after a 124-114 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Fiserv Forum.

The Blazers dropped their last two games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and struggled at points against the Bucks, but they still managed to get the job done and walk away with a win. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard had his best scoring night of the season, dropping 33 points on his former team, with 10 of 18 shots from the floor. This was the Dame that Blazers fans have become accustomed to over the last 15 or so years, and it is rewarding to see him play like he is still in his prime.

While his best years may be behind him, performances like this from Dame are always welcome, and the Blazers are a much better team when he is scoring the basketball.

Winner: Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Scoot Henderson had his time in the sun, playing his best game of the season by far. Henderson got hot early and maintained that energy throughout the game. He scored 27 points off the bench on 8 of 12 shooting, including 5 of 6 from downtown. He also added seven rebounds to the mix, which was second on the team behind Donovan Clingan's 13.

This is a game that can give Henderson his confidence back, and the Blazers need him to turn around his slow start to the season. The Blazers won't need Henderson to drop 27 points every night, but this is a game that could get things going in the right direction again.

Winner: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jrue Holiday was brilliant for the Blazers, as the team outscored Milwaukee by 33 when he was on the court. He also had four steals to lead the way, as well as 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting. This looked a lot like Holiday from his prime, and if the Blazers can get any large fraction of that, it's a major win for them.

Winner: Toumani Camara

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro drives for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling against the Wolves, Camara returned to form against the Bucks with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, including 4 of 8 from downtown. He also had two steals and three blocks, showcasing his defensive versatility.

It was a positive sign to see Camara back in the saddle, and the Blazers are a much better team when he is on his A-game.

Loser: Jayson Kent

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jayson Kent reaches for the loose ball during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was any room for improvement in the game, it came from two-way guard Jayson Kent, who made his second straight start for the injured Deni Avdija. Kent scored just two points in 17 minutes of action and was a team-low -14 during the game.

Given how well everyone else played, it is not a huge issue that Kent didn't play up to par, but it might result in a rotational change if Avdija comes back by the end of the road trip.