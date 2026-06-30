Instant Grade: Blazers Re-Sign Robert Williams III Ahead of Free Agency

One day after finalizing a blockbuster trade that added starpower to their backcourt, the Portland Trail Blazers made their interior a priority by re-signing Robert Williams III to a three-year, $44 million deal, as reported by Shams Charania.

The move comes as no surprise, given that Portland’s front office made its desire clear weeks ago. The competition to acquire Williams’ services was said to be one that featured other foes out West, as well as his former team, the Boston Celtics. But ultimately, the Blazers won out, retaining him through at least 2028-29.

Grading the Deal

It didn’t take long for Williams to establish himself as a fan favorite in Rose City. Long admired for his rim protection abilities — and his willingness to stretch the floor in recent seasons — the 28-year-old proved successful in pairing fortunate health with on-court impact.

As noted last week’s profile-type piece on Williams, the 59-game season that he strung together in 2025-26 marked the second-highest of his career to date. Along the way, his postseason experience and production proved invaluable during the Blazers’ five-game appearance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Thinking more long-term, the highly-discussed acquisition of Ja Morant makes the re-signing of Williams even more paramount. If teams plan to attack the offensively-focused Morant-Lillard duo, it puts emphasis on the Blazers’ need to have stout, proven rim protectors in place to cancel out those errors.

And, as box scores and highlight reels attest, few are as qualified as Williams. A fun stat to consider: in every season of his career, Williams has averaged at least one block per game.

This leaves him as one of just nine players across the NBA to have done so in every year from 2018-19 onwards. The others: Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Al Horford, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Mitchell Robinson, and Myles Turner.

In perfect complement, Williams has also proven to be a viable producer everywhere else, with respectable averages in points (6.7), rebounds (7.0), and field goal percentage (70.6) in 2025-26.

And, with proven chemistry in Portland, and top-of-the-team on-off numbers to match (+3.9), it stands as a shrewd move. The caveat, of course, is his on-court durability; if it doesn't the grade drops multiple tiers.

The Grade: B+

What It Means for Portland Going Forward

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As of this time, precise details — such as statistical incentives or team option-based details — aren’t readily available, but for Portland, it nonetheless checks off a much-needed box in giving Donovan Clingan support along the frontline.

The move itself comes as a bit of surprise, given that analysts across the league reported that Williams might not return, given his desire for a contract north of $15 million annually. But, given what Williams mentioned about his love for Portland, and his appreciation for the training staff’s plan, it feels prudent on his end.

The move puts Williams’ AAV (annual average value) squarely in line with both “fringe” and non-starting centers across the league, per Spotrac.

If he’s able to enjoy another season of reasonable health, he figures to play a role for a Blazers team that ranked as the league’s third-stingiest defense post All-Star break.