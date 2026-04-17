Blazers Defending Victor Wembanyama Will Define the Series vs. Spurs
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As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to face the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team will face Victor Wembanyama for the first time this season.
Despite the Spurs winning the season series, Wembanyama missed all three matchups. For acting head coach Tiago Splitter, the rotation adjustment that defines this series won't just be about who plays, but how they are deployed to solve the Wemby problem for the first time in a high-stakes environment.
Clingan and Camara Must Stop Wembanyama
The Blazers' primary defensive adjustment hinges on the tandem of second-year pro Donovan Clingan and defensive specialist Toumani Camara. Down the stretch, Clingan and Camara proved they could anchor the paint.
- Donovan Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in the regular season. Clingan provides the sheer mass needed to keep Wembanyama away from easy put-backs.
- Toumani Camara's versatility allows him to shadow Wembanyama on the perimeter, theoretically preventing him from getting comfortable beyond the arc.
Camara stays in front of drivers to allow Clingan to meet them in the paint. That will be important for the Blazers if they want to compete in the series.
Unleashing Deni Avdija
In the regular season, the Blazers exploited a Wemby-less frontcourt by letting Deni Avdija attack downhill. Avdija is coming off a monster 41-point performance against the Suns to clinch the No. 7 seed and averaged 32 points against the Spurs this year.
The rotation adjustment here involves Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe. To prevent the Spurs' elite rim protection from stunting Avdija's drives, Splitter may need to cycle through more perimeter-heavy lineups to pull Wembanyama away from the basket, creating the opportunity where Scoot Henderson and the Blazers' bench excels.
Key Series Matchups & Rotations
Player
Stats
Role
Deni Avdija
24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.7 APG
Primary shot creator
Shaedon Sharpe
20.8 PPG
Secondary scorer, floor spacer
Jrue Holiday
16.3 PPG
Veteran defensive anchor
Donovan Clingan
11.6 RPG
Wembanyama's matchup
Jerami Grant Must Space Spurs Out
In their lone win against San Antonio on Jan. 3, the Blazers relied on 19 made 3-pointers to overcome the Spurs' size. Expect a rotation that prioritizes Jerami Grant (shooting 44% on corner threes) to stretch the floor. If Portland can force Wembanyama to defend the corner, it opens the lane for Avdija and Sharpe to keep the Blazers in the series.
While the Spurs are massive favorites, the Blazers' defensive grit and the mystery of how they match up with a healthy Wembanyama makes this an intriguing first-round series.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener