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Blazers Defending Victor Wembanyama Will Define the Series vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to face Victor Wembanyama this season, which could change how acting coach Tiago Splitter plans the series.
Jeremy Brener|
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the second half against the Denver Nuggets.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama during the second half against the Denver Nuggets. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

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Portland Trail BlazersSan Antonio Spurs

As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare to face the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the team will face Victor Wembanyama for the first time this season.

Despite the Spurs winning the season series, Wembanyama missed all three matchups. For acting head coach Tiago Splitter, the rotation adjustment that defines this series won't just be about who plays, but how they are deployed to solve the Wemby problem for the first time in a high-stakes environment.

Clingan and Camara Must Stop Wembanyama

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reacts after making a shot as teammate forward Toumani Camara watches
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reacts after making a shot as teammate forward Toumani Camara watches. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers' primary defensive adjustment hinges on the tandem of second-year pro Donovan Clingan and defensive specialist Toumani Camara. Down the stretch, Clingan and Camara proved they could anchor the paint.

  • Donovan Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in the regular season. Clingan provides the sheer mass needed to keep Wembanyama away from easy put-backs.
  • Toumani Camara's versatility allows him to shadow Wembanyama on the perimeter, theoretically preventing him from getting comfortable beyond the arc.

Camara stays in front of drivers to allow Clingan to meet them in the paint. That will be important for the Blazers if they want to compete in the series.

Unleashing Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija celebrates against the Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija celebrates against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the regular season, the Blazers exploited a Wemby-less frontcourt by letting Deni Avdija attack downhill. Avdija is coming off a monster 41-point performance against the Suns to clinch the No. 7 seed and averaged 32 points against the Spurs this year.

The rotation adjustment here involves Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe. To prevent the Spurs' elite rim protection from stunting Avdija's drives, Splitter may need to cycle through more perimeter-heavy lineups to pull Wembanyama away from the basket, creating the opportunity where Scoot Henderson and the Blazers' bench excels.

Key Series Matchups & Rotations

Player

Stats

Role

Deni Avdija

24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.7 APG

Primary shot creator

Shaedon Sharpe

20.8 PPG

Secondary scorer, floor spacer

Jrue Holiday

16.3 PPG

Veteran defensive anchor

Donovan Clingan

11.6 RPG

Wembanyama's matchup

Jerami Grant Must Space Spurs Out

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant against the Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In their lone win against San Antonio on Jan. 3, the Blazers relied on 19 made 3-pointers to overcome the Spurs' size. Expect a rotation that prioritizes Jerami Grant (shooting 44% on corner threes) to stretch the floor. If Portland can force Wembanyama to defend the corner, it opens the lane for Avdija and Sharpe to keep the Blazers in the series.

While the Spurs are massive favorites, the Blazers' defensive grit and the mystery of how they match up with a healthy Wembanyama makes this an intriguing first-round series.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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