Blazers Roster Bubble Watch: Who's Safe, Who's Fighting for a Spot

The Portland Trail Blazers are just over two weeks away from the start of the regular season. By then, they will know which players have made their opening-night roster and which ones will be left by the wayside in training camp.

The team currently has 14 players on the active roster, 12 of whom are guaranteed to be there on opening night. Three players still have their futures up in the air when it comes to making the team. Here's a look at where the final three players sit in terms of making the team.

Vit Krejci

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a very good chance Krejci is on the active roster when the Blazers tip off their season on October 21 against the Phoenix Suns. The reason he is on the roster bubble is that he has a partially guaranteed contract going into the season. The Blazers have only committed $250,000 to Krejci, but his salary of $2.6 million will be fully guaranteed if he makes the final roster.

His contract was non-guaranteed leading up to August 1, when he received his $250,000 bonus. If the Blazers didn't envision a future with Krejci, they likely would have cut him during the offseason. He's still in Portland and is likely a few weeks away from cashing in on a major payday.

Chances of Making Roster: 95%

Micah Potter

Portland Trail Blazers forward Micah Potter during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Krejci, Potter's contract has not become fully guaranteed until Jan. 10, 2027. This means Potter has a little bit more time to impress the coaching staff and front office before the Blazers make a final decision on his future.

The Blazers already have four centers on the roster with guaranteed contracts for the season, which could hurt Potter's chances of making the final roster. That said, Potter has five years of experience, and that should come in handy as Portland looks to build some depth for the first part of the year. The next couple of months will serve as an audition for him, but training camp is the first stage of that for Potter. If he passes the test, he will have to continue to get better over time, especially on defense.

If the Blazers prefer someone else or they think the lemon isn't worth the squeeze, they could move off of the Potter experiment before the season starts.

Chances of Making Roster: 85%

Jeremy Sochan

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeremy Sochan during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sochan is the most intriguing of the three and has the most to lose during training camp. The former lottery pick is on an Exhibit 9 deal, which means he is only guaranteed an invitation to training camp, not a spot on the roster.

The Blazers do have an open spot on their 15-man roster, which Sochan could easily fill; however, the Blazers are only obligated to have 14 players per the league's rules. This means it really comes down to whether or not Sochan makes an impact during training camp.

If he plays like the player he was viewed as coming into the league, one who can play multiple positions and show out on both ends of the floor, then Portland might give him a shot. If not, they can set him free so that he can try his luck somewhere else in the NBA or overseas.

Chances of Making Roster: 20%