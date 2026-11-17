With trade buzz beginning to heat up around the league, no player on the Portland Trail Blazers has more on the line than Scoot Henderson.

The former No. 3 overall pick is in the final year of his contract, and his future with the franchise is in doubt. Some members of the Portland Trail Blazers On SI staff explain their reasoning for why Portland should or shouldn't make the move.

Why the Blazers Should Trade Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The early part of the season has indicated that the Blazers will look to compete for a playoff spot, and they might be one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Henderson is the team's best trade chip for a move to win now. As an expiring contract, he can be easily moved, especially to a team that would look to give him a flyer before he hits restricted free agency.

"While the Blazers have had high hopes for Henderson, the early part of the season has suggested that he is not someone the team can count on to be a franchise point guard someday. He isn't even one of the top three guards in their rotation right now. Therefore, the Blazers should look around and find a wing that could better fit the roster to help their 3-point shooting and end the Henderson experiment." — Jeremy Brener

Why the Blazers Should Keep Henderson

Scoot Henderson shoots the ball during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Though the bad form has been startling, trading Scoot Henderson off his early-season performances still doesn’t seem like the right option. There are still too many unknowns between now and the February deadline. The Blazers’ injury list and overall record will be heavily tied to how aggressive they are in the trade market, and even then, there’s no guarantee there will be a target worthy of them parting ways with the former No. 3 overall pick.

"Sitting in the top half of the Western Conference at 9-3, despite Henderson playing some of his worst-ever basketball and the team down two rotation guards, I would be surprised if the front office were looking to move on unless there was an offer they couldn’t refuse." — Sahal Arwo

In the meantime, the Blazers are back in action tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.