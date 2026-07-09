Why Signing Matisse Thybulle Should Be Blazers' Next Move in Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving slow in free agency after trading for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

The Blazers don't have much to work with, but they still have a pair of open roster spots they could use to bring back some players from last year's team or sign new ones. Among those unsigned is veteran forward Matisse Thybulle. The Athletic insider Jason Quick is reporting that new Blazers head coach Micah Nori visited Thybulle and had a one-on-one meeting with him.

"Nori said one of his first missions will be to fly out to players and introduce himself. He has already met Matisse Thybulle, Avdija and Cissoko (Avdija and Cissoko were in attendance at his news conference), but he said he wants to meet each player and start establishing a relationship," Quick wrote.

“You have to go see people. You just do,” Nori said via Quick. “Just to let them know they are important. People talk about connections and relationships, and to me, that means go out of your way to extend the first hello to them instead of just waiting for it to happen at some point.”

Matisse Thybulle Meeting Micah Nori Offers Free Agency Hint

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thybulle was making $11 million per year on his previous deal with the Blazers, but there's reason to believe he might not make as much money as he once did. Thybulle has only played in 45 games over the past two seasons with the Blazers due to injury, but he finished the 2025-26 campaign healthy and should be available for the start of the 2026-27 season.

When healthy, Thybulle can be one of the best defensive wings in the league, which Portland very much needs on its roster right now. The Blazers are expected to have Damian Lillard and Ja Morant in the starting five and on the floor together frequently, which means Portland needs some strong defense at the other positions given their undersized backcourt.

At 6-5, Thybulle can defend multiple positions and is versatile in multiple defensive schemes. That's something Nori should be excited to coach in his first season with the Blazers.

Nori's meeting with Thybulle clearly suggests that there is interest from the Blazers in a possible return, but there's reason to believe that Portland is letting the veteran forward seek other offers from beyond the Pacific Northwest.

Thybulle should be considering a return to the Blazers, and it's getting close to time to put pen to paper.