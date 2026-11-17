After a warm welcome by the Target Center crowd, Micah Nori’s homecoming game against the Timberwolves could only have a celebratory mood for so long, as the Portland Trail Blazers dropped the first game of the back-to-back set, 106-98.

Though the headlines surrounding the Blazers’ loss in Minneapolis will focus on a Terrence Shannon Jr. masterclass and a poor free-throw shooting discrepancy, I would instead point to the 6:42 mark in the second quarter as the games real turning point.

At this point in the night, the Blazers were playing at a comfortable pace. Getting two feet in the paint, making the right reads and just playing overall energetic and effective basketball.

However on this particular play in the second, Toumani Camara threw up a three-pointer late in the shot clock. The jump shot barely grazed the rim before clattering off the padding at the bottom of the backboard.

In the moment, it seemed like a normal possession of an NBA game, not every shot is destined to find nylon. The offense was playing as balanced as ever, and by prioritizing points in the paint, Portland found themselves leading the T-Wolves by four points, 45-41.

However, that same attempt was the catalyst for everything that went wrong in the second quarter and beyond. The Blazers went on to miss their next 12 three-point attempts—finishing 12-of-41 overall—settling for the long ball possession after possession.

By the next time Portland saw a three-pointer go through the hoop, Minnesota had turned its four-point deficit into an eight-point advantage. It quite frankly was barbecue chicken from there.

A series of poor decisions and a failure to understand the strengths of their opposition were absolutely pivotal in the Blazers’ three-game win streak coming to a halt on the road.

Not Reading The Scouting Report

Trail Blazers coach Micah Nori directs guard Damian Lillard on how to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no surprise that the outcome of the game was largely determined by Portland’s three-point shooting.

Entering the game, Portland (32.3) and Minnesota (32.5) were first and second in opponents’ three-point percentage across the entire league. They were also both in the top 10 in opponents’ three-point rate.

In short, nobody is better at stopping the long ball than both these teams.

The catch for the Blazers is how much they depend on the same shot offensively compared to the T-Wolves.

Portland is tied for the highest three-point attempt rate in the NBA at 51.5 percent, meaning more than half of their shots came from beyond the arc. Minnesota was way down in 19th at 42.2 percent.

At first, it seemed like Portland was aware that their high usage of the long ball would be ineffective against one of the league’s best defensive teams.

As you can see in this graphic from HoopsJunkie, in the first quarter, Portland attempted 22 shots from the floor. Of those attempts, seven were three-pointers, and the other 15 shots were all in the paint, at a minimum.

Trail Blazers first quarter shooting chart against the Minnesota Timberwolves | HoopsJunkie

Now take a look at the same graphic in the second quarter, where, of the Blazers’ 27 attempts, 12 were three-pointers, and only one was successful.

Trail Blazers second quarter shooting chart against the Minnesota Timberwolves | HoopsJunkie

The Blazers chose to gamble on their jump shooting, and that seemed to be the beginning of the end, a real “live by the sword, die by the sword” concept that clearly went against what the pregame analytics would tell you.

Nobody struggled more with their long-range marksmanship than Damian Lillard (2-for-8) and Toumani Camara (0-for-7) on the night, two players who have been the Blazers’ go-to shooting options from three.

Nori was not particularly worried postgame about their individual performances.

“To me, those are anomalies,” Nori said, “I almost look at it as an outlier. That’s the way I’m going to look at it.”

He added that the best thing about this back-to-back set is being able to right some wrongs the very next day.

Ideally some of those wrongs that will hope to be corrected come in the form of shot selection.

Portland will look to get back in the win column against the same Timberwolves team tonight at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.