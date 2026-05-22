Trail Blazers' Head Coaching Search Adds Three More Candidates to "Finalist" Group

The Portland Trail Blazers’ search for a full-time head coach had become one of many possibilities, but according to league sources, the process has ballooned to six finalists: Tiago Splitter, Jeff Van Gundy, Micah Nori, and, as of this morning, new additions Jerry Stackhouse, Mike Williams, and Tyler Lashbrook.

Splitter stands, perhaps, as the most well-known to the Blazers’ fanbase, given his role as a step-in, interim head coach over the final 79 games of the 2025-26 season.

Under his guidance, the Blazers went 42-39, a win-loss record that helped catapult the franchise to its first postseason appearance since 2020-21. The numbers suggest that players were galvanized under his coaching; in particular, Portland registered the league’s third-best defensive rating post-All-Star break, and battled valiantly in a First Round, five-game out against the San Antonio Spurs.

A Look At the Could-Be Candidates Outside of Splitter

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy on the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As first reported by Chris Haynes, a senior insider for NBA on Prime and The Association on NBATV, the Blazers are also entertaining Van Gundy, requesting permission from the L.A. Clippers to interview him for the head coaching vacancy.

Van Gundy’s role in the NBA has become one of versatility; in 1989-90, he began as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks, before elevating to head coaching status, famously helping propel the franchise through deep postseason runs, and a Finals appearance in 1999.

Afterwards, Van Gundy took on roles as a head coach for the Houston Rockets (from 2003-04 to 2006-07) before transitioning to broadcasting, NBA front offices, and, most recently, his current role as the Clippers’ assistant coach.

The one caveat with Van Gundy: he hasn’t officially been a head coach in the NBA in 19 seasons. And, in regards to any contractual obligations, NBA correspondent Marc Stein has already echoed what some around the league were likely already thinking.

As reported through The Stein Line and HoopsHype in a column chronicling the Blazers’ coaching search:

“Jeff Van Gundy returned to full-time NBA coaching in 2024-25 with the Clippers after a 16-year stint with ESPN and one season as a coaching consultant with the Boston Celtics. He is believed to earn an annual salary in the $3 million range to serve as Tyronn Lue's top aide with the Clippers — one of the highest figures in the NBA for an assistant — and there is naturally great curiosity regarding how much Dundon would be willing to offer in comparison to lure Van Gundy to the Pacific Northwest given a longstanding belief leaguewide that he does not want to spend lavishly for his first head coach.” Marc Stein, The Stein Line

Micah Nori stands as a noteworthy finalist, with a renowned reputation across the NBA for his ability to build relationships, establish a locker room, and X’s and O’s expertise.

For those favoring a new experience, Nori fits the bill, given that he’s spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach, but never a full-on head coaching bullet point on his NBA résumé.

Most notably, though, Nori proved prepared when his time came — to some degree — during the 2024 postseason, in which Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch ruptured his right patellar tendon after a collision in Round 1, and passed on-court duties over to Nori.

The team missed nary a beat, and finished a few possessions shy of the NBA Finals.

The stories around the league are endless in that regard; in April of 2024, Anthony Edwards dedicated a career-best 51-point performance to Nori, who had been celebrating a 50th birthday. If Portland wants to continue its run of elite defensive play, having a coach who has perennially played a role in elite defenses across five different NBA teams could be ideal.

New, Early-Morning Additions to the Coaching Search

Golden State Warriors coach Jerry Stackhouse smiles along with a laughing Stephen Curry (30), assistant coach Chris Weems, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Stackhouse addition is a new one, with The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reporting that the former All-Star-turned-coach will be interviewing for the Blazers’ head coaching position this weekend.

Stackhouse, like the others, brings a notable coaching resume, having guided the Vanderbilt Commodores to back-to-back winning seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 as a head coach — though a 70-92 overall record — alongside four seasons as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, and most recently, the Golden State Warriors.

Akin to Nori, Stackhouse has profiled as both a “defensive coordinator” of sorts along the sidelines with Steve Kerr, alongside his reputation as a “player’s coach.”

Stackhouse, though, wasn't the only new add to this group; Utah Jazz assistant coach Mike Williams and Boston Celtics assistant coach Tyler Lashbrook have also joined the fold within the last hour. Either of the two would bring an influx of youth, with Williams (31) and Lashbrook (34) each working their way up through the G League pipeline.

Williams, in particular, worked as a player development intern for Portland, so there's already a connection built there. This was first reported by Haynes, with Fischer covering the Lashbrook add.

The head coaching watch for Portland has quickly become a must-watch, given its unpredictability. Given that new possibilities are still being considered, even after “finalists” were listed by leaguewide sources, it’s become clear, perhaps, that this won’t be a decision the Blazers will rush through.