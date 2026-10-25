Blazers, Warriors Trade Idea Brings Kristaps Porzingis to Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers aren't afraid to take a risk on the trade market if it benefits them down the line.

That's part of the reason why the team acquired Ja Morant in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason. With Tom Thibodeau now in charge, the Blazers are looking for small ways to get a lot of value. One way they can do that is by making a trade with the Golden State Warriors for Kristaps Porzingis.

Why the Warriors Make the Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Warriors have been looking for a trade partner for Porzingis as he deals with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Golden State will do anything to try and get some value back, and that's where the Blazers come in.

The Warriors can give themselves a chance to look toward the future by acquiring Sharpe in a trade with the Blazers. Sharpe is expected to miss most of the season as he deals with a torn meniscus in his right knee, but at 23 years old and under a four-year, $90 million contract, that number has pretty solid value compared to other players around the league.

The Warriors could possibly flip Sharpe for an asset that helps them this season if they're trying to maximize the final couple of years with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the roster. This move gives them flexibility moving forward.

Why the Blazers Make the Trade

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Porzingis doesn't end up playing for the Blazers, the team has a chance to gain some future assets with a 2028 first-round pick and a 2031 pick swap. On top of that, they can gain some room to extend point guard Scoot Henderson, who will be looking for a new contract at the end of the season.

The Blazers' future with Henderson is up in the air, but if Sharpe were not in the picture, it makes a lot of sense for Portland to bring Henderson back. They seem to still want to do that, even though they haven't signed him to that extension quite yet.

A trade like this sends Sharpe away, but because he's likely not to play this season until March, it makes sense for the team to roll the dice and take this gamble.

The team also has the option to flip Porzingis down the line to another team that needs a big or matching salary more than they do.